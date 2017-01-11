News By Tag
The Madison Group Arranges $1,767,000 for Apartment Refinance in Utah
The multifamily property is a three-story apartment building and was designed for seniors. It has wide hallways, convenient parking, and the latest interior amenities. The project is located on 1.09 acres in an area that has very little senior housing, and the barrier to entry is high based on available land. It is located in a mature neighborhood with very little traffic.
The building was constructed in late 2015 and finished in April of 2016. Lease up was steady throughout 2016 and it now has a waiting list for future tenants. Construction completion was done through LLC funds and a bridge financing loan. This project recently achieved stabilized income and the expenses needed to be forecasted as there was limited operating history. The borrowers needed a nonrecourse loan to satisfy the investment team, which consisted of 8 individuals, and TMG sourced a 12-year fixed loan that will provide level payments for the investor group as rents increase over the years.
"We needed to meet the investor's goals of long-term non-recourse funding. The interest rate market was moving quickly, and we were able to lock and preserve the desired returns for the investors," said Jeff Meierhofer, TMG's Director of Finance.
The financing was arranged by Jeff Meierhofer at The Madison Group.
