Therapy Tidbits - January/February 2017 New 1-Hour PDResources CE

Therapy Tidbits - January/February 2017 is a 1-hour online continuing education (CE) course comprised of select articles to keep you informed on practice issues. This edition includes:Mental Health Advocates Wary of Coming Changes – Discusses possible budgetary changes to mental health care following the inauguration of Donald Trump.Ohio Psychologists Rally to Save Licensing Board (for now) – Reviews the outpouring of opposition by Ohio psychologists and other mental health professionals to the proposal of combining several licensing boards into one.Parity Task Force Reports 'There is Much More Work to be Done' - Presidential task force report admits there is more to be done to insure those suffering from mental illnesses and addiction do not continue to face discrimination in their health care.What is a Disability, Anyway? – Discusses the legal considerations involved in certifying a patient as "disabled" or having a "disability related need."Pre-Employment Evaluations for Police and Public Safety – Reviews clinical criteria for completing pre-employment psychological evaluations.Animal Assisted Psychotherapy – Describes the expanding field of incorporating trained therapy animals into counseling sessions.The Upside of RxP for Psychology – A Reply – Several psychologists defend prescriptive authority by prescribing psychologists, as previously undermined in an earlier article.Health Care Reform Update: Republicans Face Headaches Replacing ACA – Provides predictions for the new administration's impact on the Affordable Care Act (ACA).Psychologists Can Submit Quality Measures in 2017 – Discusses how psychologists and other behavioral health specialists can prepare for the new Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) for Medicare providers.