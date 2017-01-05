Aspire Fitness Debuts in Central Ohio with First Location at Columbus Square Shopping Center

Spread the Word

Columbus - Ohio - US

Ted Keller

-- Aspire Fitness, a chain of fitness clubs based in Denver, Colorado, is coming to Columbus with its first central Ohio location at the Columbus Square Shopping Center in northeast Columbus. Construction of the new facility is underway with a target opening date of spring 2017. The new Aspire, located at 5715 Emporium Drive, will occupy 33,843 sq. ft. of space in the retail center.Aspire chose to locate its first fitness center in the Northland area, after considering multiple locations throughout Columbus, because of the economic growth in store in the near future. The Aspire team took great interest in the Central Ohio Transit Authority's plan for a rapid transit bus project, called Cmax, that will run along Cleveland Avenue from downtown to Westerville starting in 2018. Aspire also noted Huntington Bank's commitment to build a new 210,000 square foot office building in the area that will bring 1,000 new jobs to the Linden and Northland areas.Aspire Fitness grew over the past two years with expansion to seven Denver-area locations, as well as five new locations in Ohio and Michigan that have recently opened or are in development. Aspire's plans for the Columbus market include up to six to eight clubs in the area over the two years. The closest Aspire location that has opened to date is in Cincinnati."At Aspire, our mission is to be the most innovative and exciting brand in the fitness space, with our progressive and competitive model," said co-owner Rashon Moore. "We're excited to bring our brand to the Columbus metro area and offer a unique fitness experience that caters to all fitness levels. We're targeting a good deal of growth here and look forward to a bright future in the region."Aspire is an affordable, convenient fitness center option with memberships starting at $10 per month and no commitment. Centers are open 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days of the year. Aspire focuses on creating a non-intimidating environment where everyone fits in, from a first-time visitor to a dedicated athlete.The Columbus Square Shopping Center is managed by The Hadler Companies. Since 1947, Hadler has owned and managed 21 retail shopping centers throughout central, western, and southeast Ohio, totaling approximately 1,800,000 square feet of space.