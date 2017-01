Catholic bishops rule in their dioceses; who gets a say in their appointment?

Voice of the Faithful supports wide lay input into local bishop selection.

-- Four U.S. Catholic bishops have reached retirement age and five more will in 2017, and their dioceses await word about who their next bishop will be. The stakes are high. Bishops rule in their dioceses.Voice of the Faithful has long advocated for the widest possible input in selecting local bishops. Catholic lay people have the right and responsibility to comment and an expectation of being heard on issues important to the church. Not much is more important than who leads the local diocese. But papal nuncios (ambassadors), who recommend bishop candidates to the pope, listen only to a few influential clerics and even fewer lay people.Pope Francis has made clear his desire for casting the widest possible net for bishop candidates. Most recently, the pontiff told his nuncios, "You cannot be content to fish in aquaria, in the reserve or in the breeding grounds of 'friends of friends,'" he said.To help ensure the laity is heard, VOTF provides a website where lay people can become involved in the process. The website is at http://www.votf.org/ bishop Catholics can easily express their concerns and recommendations in three areas: 1.) outstanding needs and opportunities in the diocese; 2.) candidates' ideal qualities and qualifications;and 3.) priests who would be excellent candidates for their bishop.More than 500 Catholics in nearly a dozen dioceses from New England to Alaska have submitted their comments on the website. Recommendations made on the website go directly to Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the present U.S. apostolic nuncio.U.S. bishops who already have submitted letters of resignation to the Pope, required at age 75, are:• Archbishop Donald Wuerl of Washington, D.C.;• Bishop Gerald Kicanas of Tucson, Arizona;• Bishop Martin Amos of Davenport, Iowa; and• Bishop Stephen Blaire of Stockton, California.U.S. bishops who turn 75 this year are:• Bishop Francis DiLorenzo of Richmond, Virginia;• Bishop Ronald Herzog of Alexandria, Louisiana;• Bishop Alvaro Corrada Del Rio, S.J., of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico;• Bishop Joseph Pepe of Las Vegas, Nevada; and• Bishop Robert Meunch of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.Several dioceses, where the Pope has accepted the bishops' resignations, await replacements. They are:• Allentown, Pennsylvania, former bishop John Barres now bishop of Rockville Centre, New York;• Cheyenne, Wyoming, former bishop Paul Etienne now archbishop of Anchorage, Alaska;• Cleveland, Ohio, former bishop Richard Lennon resigned for health reasons;• Indianapolis, Indiana, former archbishop Joseph Tobin now archbishop of Newark, New Jersey• Juneau, Alaska, former bishop Edward Burns now bishop of Dallas, Texan;• Pensacola-Tallahassee, Florida, former bishop Gregory Parkes now bishop of St. Petersburg, Florida;• Raleigh, North Carolina, former bishop Michael Burbidge now bishop of Alexandria, Virginia.Catholics in any of these dioceses can use votf.org/bishop to send their input about their next bishop to the U.S. apostolic nuncio.