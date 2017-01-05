 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Ontario Trillium Foundation Supports Business Environmental Responsibility in Durham Region

 
 
WHITBY, Ontario - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Durham Sustain Ability (DSA) is pleased to announce that they received a three-year, $237,100 Grow grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) in 2016 to help reduce the carbon emissions of local businesses. These funds were requested in support of the continued growth of the Durham Partners in Project Green (DPPG) program in Durham Region.

The DPPG program is a member-driven, target-based sustainability program designed specifically for businesses with a focus on encouraging and supporting businesses to set and achieve sustainability goals, with a particular focus on reducing carbon emissions.

"The DPPG program is already a well-regarded resource for businesses in the Region who are striving to reduce their environmental footprint while recognizing business value and cost reductions," said Christine Ball, Executive Director of DSA. "With the generous support of OTF we can expand the DPPG program more quickly and, therefore, see a greater impact sooner than later."

As a result of receiving an OTF grant, DSA will be able to add a business development role to their team. This role is critical to the continued growth of the DPPG program, increased membership results in an expansion of the programming available to members and demonstrates a clear commitment to environmental stewardship from businesses of all sizes from across the region. The grant will also be used to help with promotion, equipment purchases, and evaluation of the initiative's success.

Durham Sustain Ability (DSA) is an environmental not-for-profit and social enterprise that supports individuals, organizations and communities on the path to a sustainable future in Durham region and beyond. For more information please contact info@sustain-ability.ca or visit http://www.sustain-ability.ca.

An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is one of Canada's largest granting foundations. With a budget of over $136 million, OTF awards grants to some 1,000 projects every year to build healthy and vibrant Ontario communities. http://www.otf.ca
