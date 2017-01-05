News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ontario Trillium Foundation Supports Business Environmental Responsibility in Durham Region
The DPPG program is a member-driven, target-based sustainability program designed specifically for businesses with a focus on encouraging and supporting businesses to set and achieve sustainability goals, with a particular focus on reducing carbon emissions.
"The DPPG program is already a well-regarded resource for businesses in the Region who are striving to reduce their environmental footprint while recognizing business value and cost reductions,"
As a result of receiving an OTF grant, DSA will be able to add a business development role to their team. This role is critical to the continued growth of the DPPG program, increased membership results in an expansion of the programming available to members and demonstrates a clear commitment to environmental stewardship from businesses of all sizes from across the region. The grant will also be used to help with promotion, equipment purchases, and evaluation of the initiative's success.
Durham Sustain Ability (DSA) is an environmental not-for-profit and social enterprise that supports individuals, organizations and communities on the path to a sustainable future in Durham region and beyond. For more information please contact info@sustain-
An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is one of Canada's largest granting foundations. With a budget of over $136 million, OTF awards grants to some 1,000 projects every year to build healthy and vibrant Ontario communities. http://www.otf.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse