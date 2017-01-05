News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Waukegan, IL
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
James Bond is an experienced teacher and financial advisor in life underwriting training, assisting clients with their will and trusts, beneficiary designation forms, repositioning investments for safe and secure returns, showing clients ways to reduce or eliminate unnecessary taxes, etc., and has more than three decades of experience.
Jim has achieved considerable success along with his associates in providing sound tax advice, estate priorities, retirement, and financial plans for his clients. From the onset, his practice is based upon respect for each client and their individual needs. Jim's principles not only help his clients achieve their retirement goals without risk or loss of principal, he also aids in giving them peace of mind by letting them know that they and their loved ones will be taken care of for years to come.
Jim has clients of all ages, however, his greatest satisfaction comes from helping seniors and future retirees create a "Family Legacy." Mr. Bond takes pride in providing solid and quality yearly financial reviews that give his clients the carefree retirement that they've always dreamed of.
Jim has resided in Illinois since 1957, married for 39 years, and has 2 sons. Mr. Bond is also a graduate of The DePaul University of Chicago, with continuing education in estate family planning, taxes, and financial planning to maintain his qualifications. He is with the following associations:
AFEA is thrilled to have James join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
