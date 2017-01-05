Country(s)
Cedar Risk Management Vice President Receives Multiple Industry Awards
NJ insurance agency celebrates its Vice President of Operation winning back to back insurance industry awards.
FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Cedar Risk Management & Insurance Services is celebrating the achievement of its vice president, Malena Farrell, for her recognition by the insurance industry. First, Elite Women in Insurance and second the Hot 100 Influencers, Innovators and Game Changes for 2017 by Insurance Business America. Ms. Farrell received both awards back to back, emerging as one of the most celebrated industry players nationwide as well in the international arena. While acknowledging the receipt of the insurance industry awards, Ms. Farrell described the moment as "really humbling". She calls the situation "a kind of crazy". It is not something that she thought she would achieve very soon. Seeing her name in the list of the big players, the vice president had this to say, "It's kind of crazy, and really humbling, to see the list of other winners and see my name put in the same category as them." The vice president revealed that the people at the top of the industry had always been people she has looked up to. She could not hide her joy. "I look up to these people, and for someone to say I'm in their class is surprising and amazing," said Malena.
In a list published by Insurance Business America, a bimonthly magazine, Ms. Farrell has received awards of recognition for her exemplary performance and contributions to the insurance industry. Insurance Business America is an inspiration business magazine, often featuring a series of industry reports which recognize the achievements of the key players in the industry. Through doing this the magazine provides a platform for the latest in business best practices for an industry which is fast evolving. The bi monthly magazine is supported by an online industry hub offering daily news and business intelligence via a website and daily e-newsletter.
The President of Cedar Risk Management was equally excited by the news that his employee, and the co-second in command, has won one of the most prestigious awards in the insurance industry. Mr. Richard Farrell, president of Cedar Risk (aka Dad) said that he was proud of his vice president for such an outstanding achievement. "I'm proud and humbled that one of my employees has achieved such an outstanding honor as to receive such acknowledgement in this industry," said Mr. Farrell. "As a father, there are no words to express how proud I am" said an excited Mr. Farrell while adding that through awarding the vice president the prestigious awards, the industry was validating his belief that she is elite when it comes the insurance matters. He added that the award was a huge achievement for the Vice President and the company too. "That is no small feat, and we are thrilled that they recognize her as one of the best of the best."
