CB Stuffer Offers a New Mini Peanut Butter Cup Line
CB Stuffer Offers a New Mini Peanut Butter Cup Line in Three Flavors
"The growing popularity of the CB Stuffer Peanut Butter cups are due in part to their size and extensive flavor offerings," stated Chief PBC Officer Carlo Bacci "however, there is a growing trend for bite size shareable versions to align with the consumer's healthy snack options."
The CB Stuffer mini cups are packaged three to a sleeve and are 2.7 oz in total weight.
About CB Stuffer www.cbstuffer.com-
Bacci Chocolate Design
Erin Calvo-Bacci
***@cbstuffer.com
