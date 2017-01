CB Stuffer Offers a New Mini Peanut Butter Cup Line in Three Flavors

CB Stuffer Mini Espresso Peanut Butter Cups

-- CB Stuffer, the maker of the largest peanut butter cup introduced three new mini cup flavors to its already extensive flavor offering for the 2016 fourth quarter; All Natural Milk, All Natural Dark and Espresso."The growing popularity of the CB Stuffer Peanut Butter cups are due in part to their size and extensive flavor offerings," stated Chief PBC Officer Carlo Bacci "however, there is a growing trend for bite size shareable versions to align with the consumer's healthy snack options."The CB Stuffer mini cups are packaged three to a sleeve and are 2.7 oz in total weight.About CB Stuffer www.cbstuffer.com-Located in Swampscott MA, the National Specialty Retailer is known for its CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cups which were a Rachael Ray, Gourmet Bars, Chocolate Pizzas and pizza slices. They are members of the Specialty Food Association, the Retail Association of MA, the National Retail Federation, the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce. For where to find CB Stuffer products go to http://cbstuffer.com