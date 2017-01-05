News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Toms River, NJ
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Louise Marie Cole is a widely respected leader in the Heritage Experience. An experience that establishes nurtures and maintains multi-generational family unity, family growth and family development. Louise's work begins by enhancing intra-family communication to define and build the family's human, intellectual and social capital. With collected family stories and wisdom as a foundation, Louise's multi-generational planning then broadens to encompass philanthropy and estate planning to ensure that the client's most important assets and values are successfully transferred to the next generation. Louise understands that her clients believe the assets they will leave to their heirs are secondary to their legacy of love and values.
Louise has an impressive background as a businesswoman. She is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®),and former Registered Nurse. Studied under Rod Zeeb and Perry Cochell at the Heritage Institute and received the Joel Sonnenberg Award for Dedication.
She has been quoted in many National and local publications including NY Times, CCH Journal of Retirement Planning, and Private Wealth Magazine. And appeared on CNN, CNBC and FOX. Her accomplishments include President and Chairperson of Central Jersey IAFP; then again as President of NJIAFP, now FPANJ and taught the Required Ethics Course for CFP's in New Jersey. She has also been very active in the Toms River community through service as past Ocean County Historical Association Board Member, Executive Board Member of the Toms River Business Improvement District, Promotions Chairperson, chairing both the Promotions and Chairperson of the New Jersey State Ice Cream Festival, and a member of the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth-Ocean Development council (MODC). She also served on the Gift Planning Advisory Council (GPAC) for the Philadelphia Zoo. Her Civic Service has included serving on Ocean County New Jersey's District Ethics Committee. Louise proudly volunteered in 2 Soup Kitchens, was Co-Chair of the 1st United Methodist's outreach program and assisted with Simply Prayer- a drive thru prayer for all.
Louise speaks regularly at a variety of industry conferences, some of which include The Heritage Institute, Financial Planning Association;
AFEA is thrilled to have Louise join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse