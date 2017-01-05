News By Tag
The Retirement Advantage, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Benefit Planning & Administration, Inc
TRA has announced the acquisition of Benefit Planning & Administration, Inc. (BPA), a Pittsburgh, PA based TPA.
"We are pleased the BPA staff joining TRA will be able to continue to provide the exceptional guidance and service their clients have grown accustomed to" said TRA President, Matt Schoneman.
"BPA has been an innovative leader for decades. Both of our companies have substantial expertise in delivering industry-leading solutions to our clients, built upon a shared commitment to technology innovation, customer service and strong financial and operational discipline."
"The agreement with BPA supports TRA's corporate strategy, with a vision to become the largest independently owned national employee benefits consulting and technology firm and provides an accelerated growth opportunity which will offer us additional marketing opportunities in the Mid-Atlantic region," asserts Schoneman.
"Our organizations are similar in many ways, operating with integrity and doing what is right for the plan sponsor and for the participant. Both organizations have an outstanding track record for award-winning customer service," said Robert C. MacWhinnie, Founder Benefit Planning and Administration, Inc. "We are excited about the possibilities this acquisition offers to the clients of both organizations."
About Benefit Planning & Administration, Inc.:
Benefit Planning & Administration, Inc. (BPA) specializes in 401k strategies for small to mid-sized companies; including retirement plan design, administration and oversight. Previously affiliated with MacWhinnie Financial Group.
About The Retirement Advantage, Inc.:
The Retirement Advantage, Inc. (TRA) is a premier third party administrator that specializes in administration, consultation and compliance of retirement plans for small, privately held businesses nationwide. Currently TRA services more than 5,800 plan sponsors, 350,000 plan participants and has more than $5 billion in retirement assets under its administration. For additional information, please visit http://tra401k.com/
TRA's free mobile app is available for download from Apple's iTunes Store and the Google Play Store simply by searching for "The Retirement Advantage."
