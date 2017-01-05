Accumen Forms Partnership with Prime Healthcare to Create Healthier Communities

Prime Healthcare and Accumen to begin partnership focused on patient blood management, supply chain improvement and lab excellence

-- Accumen Inc. has announced its newest strategic partnership with Prime Healthcare that will create world-class laboratories for patients and caregivers. The partnership will focus on a comprehensive patient blood management solution and working across Prime's Hospitals to improve operation excellence in the lab.Prime Healthcare started in 2001 with the motto "andbegan to rescue community hospitals that were financially struggling. The purchase of Desert Valley Hospital in Southern California was the first for the company, but success brought opportunities to quickly expand. From just one hospital in 2001, Prime Healthcare now has expanded to 44 hospitals in 14 states. Its success is evident in that every hospital that has been acquired in financial distress has been transformed, without being sold or closed. Accolades for Prime Healthcare include being named "The Fastest Growing Hospital System" in the country by Modern Healthcare and "Top 10 Health System" by Truven Health Analytics.Accumen delivers improvements in laboratory services that benefit patients, employees, physicians, and hospital finances. Prime's mission is to save and improve hospitals so that they can deliver compassionate, quality care to patients and better healthcare for communities. Both organizations are tirelessly pursuing better results for patients to create healthier communities. Accumen looks forward to working with Prime Healthcare to further improve what has already been started."Prime Healthcare has already laid the groundwork by keeping these hospitals working and improving patient care while lowering costs. Accumen is excited to partner with Prime to build upon its success, specifically by making improvements to its hospital laboratories that will ultimately result in more positive patient outcomes," said Jeff Osborne, CEO of Accumen.Accumen and Chi form a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. We partner with hospital and health system laboratories to set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®Find out more at Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.com