Food Truck Festivals Of America Expands To 16 Markets In 2017

Food truck & craft beer festivals to launch in Palm Beach, FL in February and end in Asheville, NC in November

---- 2016 was the biggest year yet for Boston-based event company Food Truck Festivals of America (FTFA) – and 2017 promises to far surpass it. The country's largest touring food truck & craft beer festival company, FTFA is branching out to new markets in 2017 including Palm Beach, FL, Little Rock, AR, Milwaukee, WI, New Bedford, MA, Louisville, KY, Rochester, NY and Asheville, NC."Initially our festivals took place solely in New England, our home base," says Anne-Marie Aigner, founder of FTFA. "But the weather was not conducive to having festivals year-round. So, we started chasing the sun and now we're in great food and beer loving communities throughout the U.S. from February to November. It promises to be an exciting year!"Here's the complete 2017 Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival schedule:Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, February 25Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo Balloon Museum in Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, April 8Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo Outlets of Little Rock in Little Rock, AR on Saturday, April 22Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo SC State Fairgrounds in Columbia, SC on Saturday, April 29Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse, NY on Saturday, May 13Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo Waukesha Expo Center in Waukesha, WI on Saturday, May 20Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo City Hall Common in Worcester, MA on Saturday, June 3Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo Somersworth, NH on Sunday, June 18Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo Fort Taber in New Bedford, MA on Saturday, July 15Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo India Point Park in Providence, RI on Saturday, August 5Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth, MA on Saturday, August 12Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo Waterfront Park in Louisville, KY on Saturday, September 16Food Truck Festivalo Redhook Brewery in Portsmouth, NH on Sunday, October 1Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo Genesee Valley Park in Rochester, NY on Saturday, October 21Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo Wachusett Mountain in Princeton, MA on Saturday, November 11Food Truck & Craft Beer Festivalo Asheville Outlets in Asheville, NC on Saturday, November 11But before we look forward, a quick look back at the phenomenal year of 2016.Some of the fun facts from our 2016 festivals:· We hosted a total of 12 festivals in 2016.· More than 100,000 guests attended all of our festivals & checked us out online.· A total of nearly 300 food trucks attended our festivals – many of those trucks had such success throughout the year that they have now opened brick and mortar restaurants.· A total of 200 breweries participated in our festivals.· 55,000 12-ounce beers were consumed.· Whoo(pie) Wagon sold over 6,000 whoopee pies, which totaled 1300 pounds of filling.· Trolley Dogs sold 12,000 foot long hot dogs = nearly 28 miles of hot dogs, end to end.· Shuck Truck shelled almost 2500 oysters, and nearly 1000 lobster rolls.· Zinneken's sold over 3000 waffles.As we said, it was a very busy – and delicious – year.For more information and to purchase tickets in advance: www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com