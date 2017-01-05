Beatles Scholar Coming to Illinois

Beatles music scholar Aaron Krerowicz.

-- Full-time professional Beatles scholar Aaron Krerowicz will be giving presentations at the following locations in Illinois this month. Admissions are free and open to the public, but registration may be required.from 6:30-7:30 p.m.: The Beatles & The Rolling Stones at Columbia Public Library, 106 N. Metter Avenue, Columbia, IL. Website: www.columbialibrary.org. Phone:from 7-8 p.m. (program to be shared with author Sara Schmidt): The Beatles: Band of the Sixties at Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas Street, Edwardsville, IL. Website: www.edwardsvillelibrary.org. Phone: (618) 692-7556.from 7-8 p.m.: The History of Popular Music in America at Pinckneyville Public Library, 312 S. Walnut Street, Pinckneyville, IL. Website: www.pinckneyvillelibrary.com. Phone: (618) 357-2410.Krerowicz graduated from Butler University with a Bachelor's of Music in 2008, then earned a Master's of Music from Boston University in 2010, and a Graduate Artist Diploma from the University of Hartford in 2012. While still a student in Connecticut, he won a research grant through the University to study the Beatles. Since then, he has made a full-time career of presenting his research and analysis of the band's music and their place in history, having presented his findings more than 250 times throughout the US and England.Krerowicz's first Beatles book,, was published in 2014. His second,, was released in April 2015 as an Amazon Kindle ebook. His third,, was published in June 2015. And his fourth,, a journal of his March 2016 tour to Arizona, was published in July 2016. All four books are available for purchase on Amazon.com.When not writing, Krerowicz maintains a busy travel schedule in order to present his findings. In 2015, he visited 14 states, delivering 86 presentations. Additionally, he made his first English lecture tour in July 2015, during which he spoke twice in London and thrice in Liverpool, the band's hometown. In 2016, he visited 22 states, delivering 151 presentations.In 2016, he also launched a series of videos on YouTube titled THE BEATLES MINUTE, which showcase his Beatles analyses.For more information – including his complete upcoming schedule, and to register for his free monthly email newsletter – visit his website: www.AaronKrerowicz.com.Aaron Krerowicz is represented by 910 Public Relations, and is available for interviews. Copies of his books are available for review upon request. For more information, please contact nicole@910pr.com.