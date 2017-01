Foremost Media, Inc. Announces Partnership with Act-On

Janesville website development company offers cloud based digital marketing solution

-- Foremost Media, Inc., a Janesville website development company, has partnered with Act-On Software, Inc. Act-On is a cloud based marketing automation platform designed to align inbound and outbound marketing campaigns across the customer lifecycle.With Act-On powered by Foremost Media, marketing teams of any size can take advantage of marketing automation without the complexities of a big enterprise system software. With Act-On, marketers can easily:· Manage and optimize all stages of the customer experience· Attribute the amount of marketing spend to revenue· Track each prospect's journey from initial engagement and conversions to closed sales, repeat sales and beyond."Our ultimate goal has always been to help our clients increase revenue," explained Evan Facinger, VP of Online Marketing at Foremost Media. "Act-On allows us to improve our client's efficiencies and effectiveness by generating more, higher quality leads and convert them into new customers at a higher rate."The marketing automation platform is available through Foremost Media to any organization looking to improve their digital marketing. The partnership allows for both subscription only and fully managed Act-On services through Foremost Media.About Foremost MediaForemost Media, Inc. ( www.foremostmedia.com ) is a website design and online marketing firm in Janesville, Wisconsin. Foremost Media, Inc. has developed thousands of successful websites, apps, and online marketing programs for a variety of businesses from start-up companies to large corporations.