Automate 2017 Expo and Conference Comes to Chicago April 3-6

Broadest Automation Event in North America to Explore the Future of Automation
 
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Association for Advancing Automation (http://www.a3automate.org) (A3) announced today that Automate 2017 (http://www.automateshow.com), North America's largest showcase devoted to automation industry trends, leading-edge technology and business innovation, comes to Chicago's McCormick Place April 3-6. Last held in 2015, the biennial event features over 300 exhibitors who comprise many of the industry's leading manufacturers and system integrators of robotics, machine vision, metrology, software, safety, motion control and motors. Over 20,000 attendees are expected from all 50 states and more than 70 countries, including corporate decision-makers as well as press and analysts.

The conference and exhibition will enable participants to explore the future of automation, which is dynamically changing due to mobile and collaborative robots, cloud computing, smart manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and other innovations. System integrators will be located at the front of the exhibit hall to showcase the exciting ways that today's most innovative automation technologies are solving real-world challenges. "Expert Huddles" take place across the show floor. Attendees can join these free sessions and have questions answered directly from the expert technologists in the field.

"Automate attendees come from a wide range of industries to see in person how the latest automation technologies can benefit their operations," said Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. "They bring specific problems and are looking for real solutions in order to remain competitive in today's global marketplace. Automate is where these critical business decisions can be made."

The Future of Automation
The Automate 2017 Conference will explore the future of automation with over 60 sessions on topics including machine vision, robotics, supply chain automation, motion control, automation strategy, IIoT, safety, workforce development, machine learning, image processing and automation case studies. The conference is fully integrated with the International Symposium on Robotics-Americas (ISR (http://www.ifr.org/events/isr/)), a prestigious event that brings together thought leaders from around the globe to discuss the latest applications and research in the field of robotics and other automation technologies.

The conference also offers coursework and exams required for the AIA's Certified Vision Professional (CVP (http://www.visiononline.org/mvo-content.cfm/machine-visio...)) basic and advanced certifications, and the Motion Control & Motor Association's (MCMA) Certified Motion Control Professional training. Interested attendees can visit Automate 2017 (http://www.automateshow.com/the-conference) to view the full conference agenda and to register.

One Badge, Two Shows
Automate 2017 attendee badges also gain admittance to ProMat (http://www.promatshow.com) 2017, being held at the same location. ProMat is the largest exposition for manufacturing, distribution and supply chain professionals in North America, including over 850 exhibitors.

Register Today
Attendee registration, which gives free access to the show floor, is now open on Automate 2017 (http://www.automateshow.com/). Prospective exhibitors can find more information on exhibition opportunities (https://www.automateshow.com/for-exhibitors) at the event website. Press passes and exhibitor news will be available at the Automate 2017 online press site (http://www.automateshow.com/press-info).

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA). RIA, AIA, and MCMA combined represent over 1,000 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, please visit our websites: A3 - www.A3automate.org. RIA - www.robotics.org. AIA - www.visiononline.org. MCMA - www.motioncontrolonline.org.

Contact
Cheryl Coupe
Hughes Communications, Inc.
503-705-4189
cheryl@hughescom.net
End
Source:Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
Email:***@hughescom.net
Posted By:***@hughescom.net Email Verified
