Automate 2017 Expo and Conference Comes to Chicago April 3-6
Broadest Automation Event in North America to Explore the Future of Automation
The conference and exhibition will enable participants to explore the future of automation, which is dynamically changing due to mobile and collaborative robots, cloud computing, smart manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and other innovations. System integrators will be located at the front of the exhibit hall to showcase the exciting ways that today's most innovative automation technologies are solving real-world challenges. "Expert Huddles" take place across the show floor. Attendees can join these free sessions and have questions answered directly from the expert technologists in the field.
"Automate attendees come from a wide range of industries to see in person how the latest automation technologies can benefit their operations,"
The Future of Automation
The Automate 2017 Conference will explore the future of automation with over 60 sessions on topics including machine vision, robotics, supply chain automation, motion control, automation strategy, IIoT, safety, workforce development, machine learning, image processing and automation case studies. The conference is fully integrated with the International Symposium on Robotics-Americas (ISR (http://www.ifr.org/
The conference also offers coursework and exams required for the AIA's Certified Vision Professional (CVP (http://www.visiononline.org/
One Badge, Two Shows
Automate 2017 attendee badges also gain admittance to ProMat (http://www.promatshow.com)
Register Today
Attendee registration, which gives free access to the show floor, is now open on Automate 2017 (http://www.automateshow.com/)
About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
The Association for Advancing Automation is the global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA - Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA). RIA, AIA, and MCMA combined represent over 1,000 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms from throughout the world that drive automation forward. For more information, please visit our websites: A3 - www.A3automate.org. RIA - www.robotics.org. AIA - www.visiononline.org. MCMA - www.motioncontrolonline.org.
Contact
Cheryl Coupe
Hughes Communications, Inc.
503-705-4189
cheryl@hughescom.net
