January 2017





Fort Myers Lab Theater Hosts Two Outstanding One-Night Events in January

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida will be hosting two one-night events in January: a staged reading of IN THE SHADOW OF QUEENS by Linda Saether on Monday, January 16th at 7pm and an IMPROV BATTLE on Friday, January 27th at 8pm.

On January 16th, the Lab Theater is offering a staged reading of IN THE SHADOW OF QUEENS, a dramatic play about Lady Elizabeth Boleyn, the Countess of Wiltshire and Ormond, and the world-changing events that would lift the family to staggering heights, before the dark days of May 1536 brought it all to a sudden end. Staged readings at Lab Theater are an opportunity for playwrights to hear their words spoken by actors, and on a stage, which can aid them in their rewriting and honing of their work. They are also opportunities for a community of theater-goers and arts advocates to encourage new work, give valuable feedback and to connect with emerging talent.

On January 27th, Square One Improv returns to The Lab Theater with a night of hilarious antics. This time, they will compete in an Improv Battle against The Florida Studio Theatre from Sarasota. Every facet of the hilarious, completely improvised show is based on the audience's suggestions. With years of experience performing and competing nationally, Square One delivers a gut-busting, one-of-a-kind show every time.

For more information, please call the theater at (239)218-0481. Staged readings are $10 at the door or free to Season Ticket holders.  Improv tickets are available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2792931?date=1648371
Source:
Email:***@laboratorytheaterflorida.com Email Verified
Phone:2392180481
Theater, Improv, Events
Entertainment
Fort Myers - Florida - United States
