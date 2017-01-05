The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features HOFSTRA Head Coach John Russo

John Russo

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 12 to 14, 2017 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including John Russo of Hofstra as well as Louisville, PENN State, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Kansas State and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches, presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.John Russo is in his ninth season on the Hofstra Baseball staff in 2016-17 and his sixth as head coach. He is the 14th head coach in program history and was tabbed to lead the Hofstra Baseball program on May 6, 2012, after serving as interim head coach since January 2012. In his five seasons at the helm of the Pride program, Russo has coached the team to a 114-139 record and has seen five players signed by Major League Baseball teams, including two that were drafted.In 2015 the Pride set a new team record for fielding percentage at .970, leading the Colonial Athletic Association for the first time in program history. The Pride posted a 20-win season in 2014 and the team set a new benchmark for ERA in a season at 4.89 and tied the then-team record for fielding percentage at .968. Hofstra won 26 games in 2013, tying for the third most victories in program history. In 2012 Russo led the team to a school record 34 wins and the #2 seed in the Colonial Athletic Association Championship with a 20-10 conference mark.Russo, who has served as recruiting coordinator and infield coach as well as the third base coach, joined the Pride in 2008 after spending the previous five summers as the manager of the Vermont Mountaineers of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, leading the team to back-to-back NECBL championships in 2006 and 2007.From 2001 to 2005, Russo served as assistant coach at Saint Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana. Russo began his career in 1998 as hitting coach at the University of West Alabama, helping the team set nine individual and team batting records in his three seasons. John Russo graduated from West Alabama in 2000 with a degree in secondary education and a concentration in physical education.