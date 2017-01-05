 
News By Tag
* Jeff Bradshaw
* Jill Scott
* Benefit Concert
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

The Brotherly Love Benefit Concert Honoring Philadelphia's Beloved Trombonist, Jeff Bradshaw

Featuring Jill Scott, Robert Glasper, Bilal, Najee, Kenny Lattimore, Algebra Blessett & Raheem Devaughn
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Jeff Bradshaw
Jill Scott
Benefit Concert

Industry:
Music

Location:
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Events

PHILADELPHIA - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- AFI (Artists First, Inc.) and DSE Live presents a special benefit concert, held in honor of jazz and R&B trombonist, Jeff Bradshaw, on Friday, January 20th at the TLA. After publicly announcing being diagnosed with Diverticulitis (intestine disease of the colon), and receiving an out pour of support from fans, friend and GRAMMY award-winning singer Jill Scott organized a benefit concert to help with Bradshaw's increasing financial medical needs, and awareness about the disease to the public.

Philadelphia native, Jeff Bradshaw has worked with many respected artists in the music industry including: Michael Jackson, Earth Wind and Fire, Tyler Perry, Jill Scott, Jay Z, Erykah Badu, Kirk Franklin, The Roots, Trombone Shorty, and Marsha Ambrosius, to name a few. Bradshaw has toured around the world, sharing his gift of music to uplift and inspire people for 20 years. He has 3 successful albums, and considered one of the most sought after trombonist in the industry. In October 2016, Bradshaw was diagnosed with Diverticulitis after being rushed to the hospital with severe stomach pain. He spent a total of 17 days at the hospital and due to surgery and ongoing medical treatment, Bradshaw could not perform nor play for 3 months. Despite this life-crisis, Bradshaw is dedicated to use his platform to educate the community about the disease and how having a healthy diet can help with prevention, as he states "It is very important that our community is informed about this disease for prevention purposes. I hope my story empowers others to learn from my mistakes and take action with embracing a healthier lifestyle - proper diet, exercise, & wellness.

The Brotherly Love Benefit Concert, will feature special guest performances by Jill Scott, Kenny Lattimore, Robert Glasper, Najee, Bilal, Algebra Blessett, Raheem DeVaughn, and hosted by R&B singer Eric Roberson. Reflecting on the concert's artist line up, "I'm extremely humbled by the out pour of love and support for me since announcing my diagnosis with Diverticulitis. To have my friends and peers in the music industry come together to help me build awareness about this disease is a blessing!" states Bradshaw. Portion of the proceeds will go to the GRAMMY MusiCares (https://www.grammy.org/musicares) Foundation, to assist musicians (like Jeff) with resources with medical, housing, and other humanitarian needs. Tickets are on sale via ticketmaster.com. For more information, call: (215) 922-1011.  Social media: @iamjeffbradshaw (IG, Facebook, and Twitter).
End
Source:Jeff Bradshaw
Email:***@alist-co.com Email Verified
Tags:Jeff Bradshaw, Jill Scott, Benefit Concert
Industry:Music
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alist Events Marketing, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share