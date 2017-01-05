The Brotherly Love Benefit Concert Honoring Philadelphia's Beloved Trombonist, Jeff Bradshaw

Featuring Jill Scott, Robert Glasper, Bilal, Najee, Kenny Lattimore, Algebra Blessett & Raheem Devaughn

End

-- AFI (Artists First, Inc.) and DSE Live presents a special benefit concert, held in honor of jazz and R&B trombonist,, on Friday, January 20th at the TLA. After publicly announcing being diagnosed with(intestine disease of the colon), and receiving an out pour of support from fans, friend and GRAMMY award-winning singerorganized a benefit concert to help with Bradshaw's increasing financial medical needs, and awareness about the disease to the public.Philadelphia native, Jeff Bradshaw has worked with many respected artists in the music industry including: Michael Jackson, Earth Wind and Fire, Tyler Perry, Jill Scott, Jay Z, Erykah Badu, Kirk Franklin, The Roots, Trombone Shorty, and Marsha Ambrosius, to name a few. Bradshaw has toured around the world, sharing his gift of music to uplift and inspire people for 20 years. He has 3 successful albums, and considered one of the most sought after trombonist in the industry. In October 2016, Bradshaw was diagnosed with Diverticulitis after being rushed to the hospital with severe stomach pain. He spent a total of 17 days at the hospital and due to surgery and ongoing medical treatment, Bradshaw could not perform nor play for 3 months. Despite this life-crisis, Bradshaw is dedicated to use his platform to educate the community about the disease and how having a healthy diet can help with prevention, as he statesThe Brotherly Love Benefit Concert, will feature special guest performances by Jill Scott, Kenny Lattimore, Robert Glasper, Najee, Bilal, Algebra Blessett, Raheem DeVaughn, and hosted by R&B singer Eric Roberson. Reflecting on the concert's artist line up,states Bradshaw. Portion of the proceeds will go to the, to assist musicians (like Jeff) with resources with medical, housing, and other humanitarian needs. Tickets are on sale via ticketmaster.com. For more information, call: (215) 922-1011. Social media: @iamjeffbradshaw (IG, Facebook, and Twitter).