Nerac to Host the Next XcellR8 Meeting Thursday January 12th
XcellR8 welcomes Haralambos Efthymiou and Heliablu Jewelry LLC
With rapid advancements in wearable technology and a growing movement of integrating technology into fashionable accessories, Bobby identified a unique opportunity to create an enhanced form of jewelry. With a focus on visual aesthetics, simplicity, quality, and sustainability, the initial product will incorporate premium materials in the form of a necklace with features such as color-adjustable photo-sensing ambient glow, integrated rechargeable batteries, modular segments, and wireless charging.
Heliablu Jewelry was a Finalist and Participant in the 2016 Innovation Quest (iQ) Startup Accelerator Program at UConn. Bobby has been bootstrapping the development of his third prototype with major progress on the visual and functional design. He is currently focused on raising capital from family members and startup programs to assist in funding electrical engineering and industrial design support.
Bobby is seeking help and feedback from the XcellR8 group on:
- Perfecting his application pitch for the upcoming CTNext EIA (deadline January 20th)
- Advice on succeeding in development of a minimum viable product (MVP)
- Finding support from key prominent contacts in supporting product industries
XcellR8, established as a networking cell in northeastern Connecticut, was one of four cells originally created by members of the Connecticut Technology Council executive board, including Nerac CEO, Kevin Bouley. Nerac generously makes space available to support this growing community of entrepreneurs.
"The Tolland/Nerac XcellR8 group continues to accomplish an amazing amount for our participants with just the volunteer talent and the energetic people who attend the sessions," said Bouley. "It's very exciting to usher in the new year with a futuristic new product like Heliablu, and I am confident that the team can provide valuable insights and ideas to help Bobby's company evolve and grow." Contact XcellR8 to learn more today. (xcellr8@nerac.com)
About Nerac
Nerac Inc.(http://www.nerac.com) is a global research and advisory firm for companies developing innovative products and technologies. Nerac provides expert insights that equip clients with the knowledge to develop or refine a technology, explore market growth opportunities, evaluate intellectual property strategies and respond to regulatory changes. Nerac serves approximately 20,000 users worldwide and delivers over 75,000 research projects and custom alerts each year. Nerac has a long, successful consulting history in a wide-range of industries with a strong focus in the areas of pharmaceutical, food and nutraceuticals, medical device, engineering, energy and advanced materials.
