Fitness Expert, Preston Smith Signs Publishing Deal With Scriptor Publishing Group To Release New Bo
Preston Smith, fitness expert, has recently signed a publishing deal with book publisher, Scriptor Publishing Group, along with other fitness experts, to release the book "Strong Living."
The forthcoming book, "Strong Living" will feature Preston Smith, along with some of the country's leading health and fitness experts. The book will empower you to live your best life through the development of healthy lifestyle changes, and is designed to help people find a strategy that works for them. The book will highlight proven holistic approaches to physical fitness, health, mindset and nutrition.
To learn more about Preston Smith, please visit http://www.prestonrayfitness.com
Preston Smith is a certified personal trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine. A sports and fitness enthusiast from Virginia he received his BS in Criminal Justice from Virginia Commonwealth University. After spending time in sales, he left the field to pursue his true passion of fitness. He started out in a "big box" gym, and is now the owner of Preston Ray Fitness.
Since becoming a personal trainer Preston has acquired five additional certifications:
Preston credits the Todd Durkin Mastermind Group with helping him find his way in the fitness industry. He is a platinum member and works with a team of over 150 of the country's top fitness professionals. Together they strategize daily on everything from personal development to opening your own gym. The group gathers bi-annually to develop their skills face-to-face.
Most recently, Preston joined forces with Vito LaFata and Team Rock Star Fit to add online weight loss coaching to his platform. He is also a member of John Spencer Ellis' Penthouse Group that is devoted to improving your lifestyle and finances. Preston loves to learn and make new friends.
Preston's philosophy on training is to have the mind of a beginner. "You don't have to be an expert to look and feel better. You just have to have a beginner's mind. In the beginner's mind, there are so many possibilities. In the expert's mind, there are few."
When Preston is not at the gym he is perfecting his fitness craft, reading, laughing and spending time with his wife and two kids.
About Scriptor Publishing Group
Scriptor Publishing Group, founded by Greg Justice and Kelli O'Brien Corasanti is a publishing company that publishes books from leaders in their respective field, to help share their story and grow their business.
If you'd like to learn more about Scriptor Publishing GroupÔ or to see if we're a good fit for your book project, please contact us at info@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com
