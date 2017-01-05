News By Tag
Fusion Art's 2nd Annual "Landscapes" International Online Juried Art Exhibition Opened Jan 1, 2017
Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of the 2nd Annual "Landscapes" International Online Juried Art Exhibition for the month of January 2017.
The "Landscapes"
For this competition artists and photographers worldwide were encouraged to share their artistic vision and interpretation of natural scenery and the physical elements of landforms such as mountains, hills, valleys, deserts, farmland, trees, rivers, lakes, ponds, forests, wilderness, polar regions, rainforests, islands and tropical landscapes. The work could range from realism to surrealism to abstraction and all artists and photographers, regardless of location or experience, were encouraged to submit.
The Best in Show winners are Victor Schiro for his oil on canvas, "Song Dog Ranch Arroyo" and Kyle Stanley for his digital photograph, "Setting of the Supermoon."
Both Victor and Kyle are Fusion Art's Featured Artists for the month of January 2017 and, as the Best in Show winners, both artists are also invited to participate in Fusion Art's 2nd Annual Group Show in Palm Springs, CA, in November 2017.
Other award winners include Second Place winners, Tamkeen Siddique for her acrylic on wood panel, "Sun is Shining" and Kathy Brady for her digital photograph, "Mount Redoubt Volcano." Third Place awards were given to Elizabeth Burin for her watercolor, "Mount Rainier, Melting Snow II" and Hunter Johnson for his photographic print on acrylic, "Sunrise in the Rain."
The remaining finalists in the exhibition, including four Honorable Mention winners - Carl Owen, Diane Bragdon, David Dumo and Margaret King, all exemplify uniquely creative talents and we're honored to showcase their artwork on the Fusion Art website.
The international competition received a diverse collection of quality artwork from artists all around the world, including the US, Canada, England, Spain, India, Ireland, Oman, France and the United Arab Emirates. The exhibition will be featured on the Fusion Art website until January 31, 2017.
Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art, a fine art gallery located in Palm Springs, California, was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions and experiences.
Each month Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art's website, in 70+ press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery's social media outlets. The gallery's objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.
To view the exhibition and for further information on all the winners and finalists, please visit Fusion Art's website: http://www.fusionartps.com/
Contact
Valerie Hoffman
760-832-7568
***@fusionartps.com
