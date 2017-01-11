Country(s)
Meet Mary Bomar, Intimate Apparel Expert of A Perfect Silhouette at Faranda's Wedding Expo
Ms. Mary Bomar, the owner and founder of A Perfect Silhouette boutique will be participating in Faranda's Wedding Expo 2017 event this upcoming Sunday afternoon. Bomar features as a local intimates apparel retailer among 40+ vendors at the event.
Event: Faranda's Wedding Expo 2017, January 15th, 2017 11:00am to 3:00pm.
Event Info. Admission is free and Faranda's wedding expo guests can expect to enjoy appetizer and wedding cake samples, drinks (oprtional) form a cash bar, great prizes and other valued discounts are Faranda's wedding expo 2017 upcoming event offerings.
Location: Faranda's Banquet Center, 302 Grove St, DeKalb, IL 60115
Mary loves serving the public at A Perfect Silhouette and believes that every woman can benefit from perfectly fitted undergarments. Mary hopes for her business are for the ideal customers that haven't shopped at her intimates boutique will learn more about she has to offer. Customers outside of the DeKalb boutique have the convenience of making an in-store or in-home appointment.
Mary Bomar is the founder and CEO of A Perfect Silhouette where she teaches women how to find that perfect garment fit and The Perfect Conversation where real discussion take place on self awareness, positive image and attitude.
A Perfect Silhouette caters to the custom fitting needs – even hosting unique events like fashion, trunk shows and home parties that celebrate femininity in womens fashion which Bomar says "…can actually help lives change for the better…with her personable and pampering customer fittings and products today!"
Visit Mary Bomar's Boutique locations following the event at both of her two retail locations at: 318 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, IL and 1444 N. Farnsworth in Aurora, IL. The Boutique phone number is: {815} 596-0866
Website to connect at: http://perfectsilhouette.com
Shop Online at: http://www.perfectsilhouette.com
