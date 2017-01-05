 
Extentia Hosts 'Techquarium' for Students of K. K. Wagh

Extentia's platform for innovation in technology with devices ranging from VR, AR, home automation, 3-D printing, and wearable devices
 
 
PUNE, India - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Extentia conducted a Techquarium session at the K. K. Wagh Institute of Engineering Education and Research culminating in a recruitment drive on Tuesday, December 13. The students were eager to learn about the various devices on display. They tried their hand at the Amazon Alexa, Google Cardboard, NeuroSky, Leap Motion, and Flic.

There was an on the spot brainstorming session where the students developed various innovative ideas for the gadgets. The audience was curious to know more about the devices and how Extentia worked with them.

Extentia conducted a recruitment drive which consisted of an aptitude test. Twenty-five applicants from the college were shortlisted for interviews with the HR personnel. The next stage of technical interviews will be conducted at Extentia. It was a fruitful interaction for both the company and the young aspirants looking for a career in the field of technology.

Techquarium is Extentia's platform for new technology devices. These are regularly scheduled in-company and external sessions where these gadgets are showcased, and audiences experiment with them. Techquarium's intent is to promote innovation, and workable ideas for these devices. Participants – technophiles, coders, software developers, as well as marketers and entrepreneurs – are encouraged to take them and explore possible uses.

http://www.extentia.com/techquarium

To know more about Extentia's offerings, write to inquiries (at) extentia.com or call +91 20 6728 5200 (India)/+1-408-627-4094 (United States).

About Extentia Information Technology
Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With our focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience.www.extentia.com

