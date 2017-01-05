Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Worth US$ 1.35 billion by 2022

The global market size for ESL is expected to expand close to US$ 1.35 billion by 2022, growing at an impressive CAGR of 28%

Electronic Shelf Label Sales Analysis in Key Geographies

End

-- Beige Market Intelligence has published a recent report with title "Global Electronic Shelf Label Market (ESL Market) – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017-2022".The global market research report contains the detailed analysis of worldwide electronic shelf label market. It is a 136-page report containing the insights of each segment of the global electronic shelf label market. The information provided in 22 major key sections is complete and is supported by figures and graphs. The report contains almost 90 exhibits altogether.The global electronic shelf label is a vast market consisting of various segments. Market size and growth forecast of each segment of global electronic shelf label market has been included in the market research report.Read more about the electronic shelf label market report : http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/reports/research-report-consumer-and-retail-market/global-electronic-shelf-label-market-esl-market-research-report/This research report categorizes the global electronic shelf market based on display type, communication technology, and geography. The report provides market size in terms of:1. Revenue (US$ million)2. sales unit (Million units)The research report provides the details of electronic shelf label marketBy Display Type (LCD, E-Paper Display, OLED)By Communication Technology (Vendor Facing -(Radio Frequency, Infrared), Customer Facing – (Bluetooth Low Energy, NFR))By End Use Market (Super Markets and Hyper Markets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Drugstores, Others)By Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America)By Countries (Africa, China, France, Germany, Japan,Singapore, UK,US )Industry Analysis, Market Size (Revenue,Sales), Market Share, Key Vendors, Growth, Trends, Drivers and Forecast 2017 – 2022E-Paper display segment is going to have the largest share among all the other segments of the display typeThree major display technologies - LCD, EPD, and OLED dominate the electronic shelf label market with LCD currently being the widely used. However, the adoption growth of EPD has gained rapid prominence and is expected to overtake as the major display technology by 2022. Due to the low power consumption, high visibility and paper like display electronic shelf label manufacturers started to adopt EPD displays. The market size and sales volume of each segment is included in the report for the present as well as for next five years.The annual shipments of electronic shelf label are forecasted to cross 260 million units by 2022, driven by lower prices, fuelling the adoption and reach.The customers are preferring to do the research online before going to purchase anything from the store. It has created a new reality in the retail store which has created the omni channels. ESL can be one of the technologies that can provide this omni-channel solution by displaying the detailed product information and the associated real-time promotions in the convenience of in-store shelf edges which the traditional shelf labels cannot provide. Thus the emerging retail reality is among the one of the emerging trends in the Electronic shelf label market, described in the report.The report contains the major drivers and upcoming challenges of the global electronic shelf label market. Rapidly decreasing cost of semiconductor chips and sensors and consistent drop in the cost of the micro-displays are among the major driving factors included in the report. The report also provides the Porter's five forces analysis along with a description of each of the forces and its impact on the market.The electronic shelf label market report includes the market analysis of electronic shelf label market in different regions such as North America, APAC, EMEA and Latin America. The market research report outlines the major market share holder and the market size analysis of all the regions and provides the market size and forecast of key countries.This market research report profiles the major companies in the electronic shelf label market and also provides the competitive landscape of key players. Within the report covers the entire ESL market outlook regarding the value chain operating within the market. The major players in the market include1. Altierre2. DIGI3. Displaydata4. Pricer5. SES – imagotagOther Top Vendors include E-Ink Holdings, Samsung Electro Mechanics SEMCO, Mirador Marketing, CEST, LG Innotek-ESL, NZ Elcetronic Shelf Label, Opticon, Hanshow Technology, Pervasive Display, Wincor Nixdorf.The report gives reasonable answers for the following questions which leads you to know the in- depth market analysis such as1. How has the market been performing and what are some of the current changes which are expected to change the landscape in the coming years?2. What are the various factors that can affect the market and in what way over the next few years?3. What are the emerging trends and challenges for the market over the next five years?4. What is the market size and market forecast for each product segment?5. What is the market size and market forecast for each user type?6. Which regions are going to have the largest market share and what are the factors propelling the market growth in that region?7. What is the sales growth rate in key geographies?8. Which are the key countries and the market size and market forecast in the key countries?9. Which companies are the key vendors in the market?10. What are the strategies used by the top vendors, and what are the opportunities to grow?