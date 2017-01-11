Hotel Dekho.com Has Launched It Website With Travel Friendly Mobile Apps

Online Hotel Booking

-- Quite some time has passed since the marriage between e-commerce and Indian hotel industry took place and the honeymoon period is over. As most of the e-commerce websites which vow to provide unique information about Indian hotels and tend to make hotel bookings easy have failed to keep their ships floating in the highly competitive global market. There is another new kid on the block, Hotel Dekho.com. What is new about it, and how is it different from the flock?, is the million dollar question .is different and unique, and surely it is not old wine in a new bottle. The website provides a 360-degree solution to the customers. It caters to all kinds of needs by keeping in mind the financial capacity of the consumers. "We are launching a new website, www.hoteldekho.com with new offerings along with OTA aggregation. Our focus is on our guests' comfort and to ensure this , we provide customization on top of the basic facilities that are already available" explained, Pushpendra Sharma, Founder & CEO of Hotel Dekho.com.This virtual platform is provides an ideal mix of some of the best hotels and resorts which are present in the country. The newly launched website is a conclave which will attract the global customers as well as it will showcase some of the most coveted and luxurious properties present within India. Pushpendra Sharma, the owner & CEO of HotelDekho.com has more than 9+ years of experience in the hospitality industry. He is extremely well known amongst his peers in the industry and Hotel Dekho.com is a new baby from his stable.During the launch of the website for Hotel DeKho.com, the head honcho of the company Pushpendra Sharma, told the media that there is more in the offing, "This is just a glimpse. Please keep yourself tuned in for more interesting and Innovative offerings from HD".Hotel Dekho.com has also doled out a plethora of facilities through its innovative virtual platform. A potential consumer can easily create his or her account and can enjoy an array of services through this uniquely designed website. The company has roped in almost all the major hotels and budget properties to cater to the massive influx of consumers which pours into the website every single day. The website is extremely user-friendly and it is backed by 24x7 customer service. "I usually stay at 5-star hotels. However, when I travelled to Jaipur, I thought maybe I should live at a Heritage Hotel, for a change. But that would have meant looking for one at night and travelling. Since I was near the airport and searching for hotels online, I came across a hotel booking site, with its name and purpose quite clear: hoteldekho.com. True to its name the moment I signed up, I was shown a huge list of hotels with their distance from me, in ascending order. And the one recommended for me was Marriott Hotel Jaipur, Premium Suites and a whole host of amenities and most importantly, HotelDekho had at least 2 such rooms available. The Payment was the easiest part using my Paytm account without the hassle of using my credit card or net banking", said an ecstatic client, Rakesh Chandra Choudhary.The stellar feedback from HotelDekho.com's clients is the fuel that keeps the organization fuelled for growth. They will soon be competing in the mobile sector by means of their Android App, which promises to utilize cutting-edge technology for customer benefit.