PowerPlug visits Russia with the Moscow-Israel Smart City Forum
PowerPlug Ltd. brought 2016 to a close with the Moscow-Israel Forum, hosted by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss innovative and efficient solutions for Smart Cities of the future.
Mr. Andrei Belozerov, Deputy Head of Information Technology Department of the capital, spoke to the panel and discussed Moscow's efforts over the past five years in implementing smart techn¬ologies. According to Mr. Belozerov, the city will continue to invest in computerization and has allocated the Department of Information Technology an annual budget of over 40 Billion Rubles for the coming year.
"It was inspiring to see the efforts made by the city of Moscow towards implementing new Smart City, IOT and energy efficiency technologies,"
Topics discussed during the forum included projects in the Smart City and Internet of Things areas, IT applications and urban security, and the development of innovative products and solutions for the reduction of noise. The forum roundtable covered topics from energy saving in residential housing to automotive Driver Assistance Systems, and more.
About PowerPlug
PowerPlug Ltd, founded in 2009, is a leading provider of PC Power Management solutions for medium to large organizations. The company's mission is to reduce the environmental and financial impact of PC power consumption, cutting organizational costs and carbon emissions without any interferences to IT operations or end-user productivity.
PowerPlug's leading software solution, PowerPlug Pro, leads to savings of up to 60% in PC power costs and has already been implemented by organizations with as little as 200 PCs and as many as 40,000 PCs, including medical centers, financial institutions, IT companies, universities, government agencies and more.
PowerPlug is currently working on PowerCloud, the company's latest cloud product, which has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement No 672278. To learn more about PowerPlug's green energy saving solutions for businesses, visit http://www.powerplugltd.com.
Contact
Nimrod Yedaya, VP Customer Services
+1-646-7517797
***@powerplugltd.com
