Harbinger? - Germany Agrees to Require Refugees to Wear GPS Ankle Monitors
Legal Article Explains How Policy Would Be Constitutional and Effective in U.S.
Germany's interior and justice ministers, representing the two blocs in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition, agreed on this mandatory electronic tracking to increase surveillance of suspicious immigrants in the wake of the Christmas market attack in Berlin in which a failed Tunisian asylum seeker - who was under suspicion but could not be effectively monitored - killed 12 people.
Under current German law, only people already arrested and freed on bail can be forced to wear ankle monitors. Under this new agreement, the law would apply to all potential terrorists hiding among the million-plus refugees who came to Germany over the last 18 months.
This step is considered particularly significant because Germany boasts some of the world's toughest privacy laws. But, since the horrendous Christmas attack, lawmakers have sought to re-adjust the country's balance between security and privacy, with an ever growing emphasis on security.
Norway - and perhaps other governments also - is investigating the possibility of putting ankle monitors on some asylum seekers in an effort to prevent terror attacks. Such monitors are also used routinely in the U.S. by ICE - which has over 9,000 in operation at any given time.
The Berlin Christmas terrorist was able to move freely around Germany, despite being identified beforehand as a terror threat, because police did not have enough evidence for an arrest, nor enough manpower to monitor his movements, or the movements of others like him.
Ankle monitors would solve this very problem of people only suspected of terrorist intentions, whom law enforcement authorities are unable to effectively monitor - a problem which has led to successful deadly terrorist attacks in several nations, says public interest law professor John Banzhaf.
Prof. Banzhaf explained in a legal article how this tactic could be used constitutionally in the U.S. In part he wrote the following.
Rather than barring Syrian and other refugees from entering individual U.S. states (as many of their governors have proposed), or admitting them with few if any restrictions and therefore free to roam and possibly commit terrorist acts at will, refugees who are suspected of being terrorists – or at least those which cannot confidently be vetted – could be required to wear an ankle GPS-based monitor which would alert authorities to their location (both in real time, and retroactively during any subsequent investigations)
Such ankle monitors, which are today already used in thousands of situations in the U.S. where there is likewise only suspicion, and usually of less serious crimes than potential terrorism, would substantially reduce a problem law enforcement officials now face both here and abroad – lacking sufficient manpower and other resources to keep track of the movements of all persons who are merely under suspicion of being actual or potential terrorists, but where there isn't enough evidence to act.
The Orlando killer, as well as those in Paris, are clear examples.
It usually takes three different teams, each working eight hour shifts, to keep track of the movements of any one person under suspicion, and even then clever ones can elude surveillance teams.
This law enforcement technique is usually prohibitively expensive, and therefore may be of only limited usefulness, given the large number of people under suspicion at any one time.
In contrast, at only a tiny fraction of the costs of such teams, a simple ankle tracking monitor with GPS would permit one agent to monitor dozens if not hundreds of suspects around the clock, possibly using computer alerts if their movements are suspicious, with no opportunity for the suspect to slip out the back door, use a disguise to evade surveillance, or utilize other similar tactics to thwart stakeout teams.
Properly programmed computer monitors could alert a police officer on duty, in a room with dozens of monitors showing suspect locations on a map, if a suspect goes near certain areas (e.g., a nuclear plant, airport, stadium, etc.), if two or more persons with monitors meet together in one place, if the suspect is out and about at unusual hours, etc., so that other police officers can then investigate in real time, or by doing follow up investigations later.
So, rather than barring all Muslim refugees, or ignoring the clear risks posed by admitting all Muslim refugees about whom there isn't any conclusive evidence, some – especially young male Muslims with prior criminal convictions and/or who have recently visited Syria or other suspect areas – could be given a choice of not being admitted, or of agreeing to wear a ankle monitor as a condition of admittance.
Banzhaf also wrote: In this regard, it should be noted that - under what has been called the plenary power doctrine - at least some of the protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution do not apply to people from abroad who are not citizens, but are seeking admission to the U.S.
Indeed, the Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected claims that immigration statutes which discriminate on the basis of race, national origin, or political belief are unconstitutional.
The possibility if not probability of saving hundreds of American lives may more than warrant the minor inconvenience of requiring some refugees to wear an ankle monitor.
