Aoagwllc Announces Little Miss DC America 2017 Online Photo Contest

An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC has announced a new venture. The Little Miss DC America Contest is an online photo contest for girls ages 7-12 years old, who live within a 25-mile radius of the District of Columbia. The winner will receive a prize package and have the opportunity to make appearances throughout the city.
 
Little Miss DC America 2017 Online Contest
WASHINGTON - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Starting today, parents or legal guardians can upload their child's picture to the contest website. Voting starts at 11:59 am Jan 15, 2017 and ends at 11:59 am March 12, 2017. Each vote will be $1.00 per vote. Once the online voting is over, the 3 contestants with the most votes will be judged offline by a 3-team panel. The final judging will be based off of the photo submitted in the categories of: Pose and Beauty. The winner will be notified by Monday March 13, 2017 no later than 8:00 pm EST.

The contest winner will be crowned Little Miss DC America 2017 at the Mrs. DC America Pageant 2017 on March 18, 2017 being held at the Embassy of France at 7:00 pm. The winner and one parent/guardian will be provided a complimentary ticket each, to the Mrs. DC America Pageant 2017. The winner will also receive a prize package worth over $1,400.00.

"As Little Miss DC America 2017, a young girl will have the chance to build her personal and public speaking confidence, meet people who can guide her future professional career, sign autographs and be a community celebrity for a year! However, most important, we want her to have fun!," states the owner Raquel Riley Thomas.

A portion of the funds raised will benefit the Victoria's Voice Foundation.

For more information, visit the contest site at http://www.gogophotocontest.com/aoagwllc

