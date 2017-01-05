Country(s)
Aoagwllc Announces Little Miss DC America 2017 Online Photo Contest
An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC has announced a new venture. The Little Miss DC America Contest is an online photo contest for girls ages 7-12 years old, who live within a 25-mile radius of the District of Columbia. The winner will receive a prize package and have the opportunity to make appearances throughout the city.
The contest winner will be crowned Little Miss DC America 2017 at the Mrs. DC America Pageant 2017 on March 18, 2017 being held at the Embassy of France at 7:00 pm. The winner and one parent/guardian will be provided a complimentary ticket each, to the Mrs. DC America Pageant 2017. The winner will also receive a prize package worth over $1,400.00.
"As Little Miss DC America 2017, a young girl will have the chance to build her personal and public speaking confidence, meet people who can guide her future professional career, sign autographs and be a community celebrity for a year! However, most important, we want her to have fun!," states the owner Raquel Riley Thomas.
A portion of the funds raised will benefit the Victoria's Voice Foundation.
For more information, visit the contest site at http://www.gogophotocontest.com/
