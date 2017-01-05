Independent Marine Insurance Broker Takes Action - launches a new Marine Trade policy

Insurance provider to the Marine Leisure Sector IRCM launches a new Marine Trade policy that can be accessed by brokers as well as directly by marine business owners.

-- With one well-known Lloyds service company severing their long-term ties to insurance brokers, independent specialists and leading insurance provider to the Marine Leisure Sector IRCM launches a new Marine Trade policy that can be accessed by brokers as well as directly by marine business owners.9 January 2017 London - The after-effects of the significant disruption that began last autumn in the leisure segment of the Marine Insurance Market has left brokers and marine-based businesses looking for assistance in finding specialist insurance cover.Insurance Risk & Claims Management Ltd, the award-winning Marine Insurance broker has responded with the introduction of a new insurance policy for small and medium-sized businesses operating in the UK Marine Sector.The policy, which is underwritten by an A-Rated Global Marine Insurer, delivers Property, Liability and Marine covers across the spectrum of marine businesses, including marinas, boat builders, marine engineers and riggers. Worded in a refreshingly short and easy to understand policy document, the scope of cover has been carefully crafted to ensure it offers the policy holder the flexibility they need to be able to get on with running their business."We've eliminated a lot of the restrictions that have hamstrung operators in this segment" said Mark Elcocks, IRCM's Specialist Risks Manager speaking at the London Boat Show. "For example, we don't limit our policy holders to working on vessels of a particular size or value and the cover allows them to work Worldwide up to periods of 21 days at a time without the penalty of any additional premium."We know that marine traders are looking for affordable comprehensive cover" said Mark "and as an independent broker we can add real value to their businesses by providing them with more than just the core covers that direct writers are typically restricted to. Marine businesses can source all the protection a modern business needs through IRCM as part of an attractively priced package."In addition to delivering their services through direct channels IRCM assists a select number of insurance brokers in placing cover for both Marine Trade and Boat Insurance and are looking to add to that number in the wake of the upheaval in the market. "We'd be happy to talk to brokers who need assistance in accessing commercial and private solutions in the wake of the recent changes in market conditions" said Mark.About IRCMIRCM is a specialist Marine Insurance broker offering insurance and risk management services to marine businesses and individual boat owners. Headquartered in the West Midlands with offices in Solent and Dorset IRCM manages insurance programs for businesses ranging from sole traders to some of the largest operators in the Sector.Contact:Mark Elcocks, Specialist Risks ManagerInsurance Risk & Claims Management Ltd01902 796 793 / 07855 350 817markelcocks@ircmsc.co.uk