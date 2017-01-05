 
News By Tag
* Vezlon Energy Drink
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London
  London
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Global Energy Drink Market Eyes Growth of 10% CAGR by 2024

London, UK: Energy drinks are currently forecasted to be the fastest growing category in the non-alcoholic beverage market – expected to grow at a double-digit annual rate from 2016 to 2024.
 
 
Vezlon Energy Drink
Vezlon Energy Drink
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Vezlon Energy Drink

Industry:
Energy

Location:
London - London - British IOT

Subject:
Products

LONDON, British IOT - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Energy drink started in UK hospitals for "aiding patient's recovery" in the early 1980s. Now, it is a must have in every supermarket around the world, increasing more than 65% in sales worldwide from 2008 to 2014.

The energy drink market is projected to expand at an approximate 10% (CAGR) during the forecasted period of 2016-2024. Global energy drink market is growing at a rapid rate in different countries around the world. Market growth is driven by a number of factors including increasing popularity of energy drinks among consumers across all demographic categories, distinctive marketing methods, expansion in retail distribution, and development of new energy drinks with energy boosting formula. According to the "Energy Drinks and Shots: Market Trends in the U.S." report, sales of energy drinks will grow to a value of US$21.5 billion by 2017. From these figures, it is expected that the coming years will bring new consumers into the folds of the global energy drink market.

Over the years, numerous energy drink brands have successfully developed new formulas to effectively deliver energy to consumers – VEZLON being one of them. Several years ago, VEZLON has launched an intensive investigation into creating a never seen before energy drink formula that maximizes mental and physical performance using ingredients of the highest quality in Austria. The investigation was deemed a success, and this superb formula was created with the sole intention of raising your performance level by providing the essential substances your body needs during demanding periods.

A representative from the PR Department of VEZLON stated that "Consumers are looking for exciting variations in daily drinks. They are looking for energy drinks that can provide them fresh supply of energy quickly and effectively. Despite being the new entrant in the global energy drink market, VEZLON energy drink is high in demand as it energizes consumers by stimulating, activating and revitalising their senses – allowing them to push harder than yesterday. VEZLON is formulated with powerful ingredients; our energy boosting formula will enable your body & mind to be at their sharpest state." He further added, "With the growth of the global market and increasing demand of energy drinks, we are also expecting to see a surge in the demand of our unique VEZLON formula."

With the growing competition in the energy drink market, brands providing the best functionality in their drinks will ultimately succeed in this demanding sector.

To know more about VEZLON energy drink, please visit http://www.vezlon.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mail: info@vezlon.com

Facebook: VezlonEnergy

Twitter: @vezlonenergy

Instagram: @vezlonenergy

Skype: info@vezlon.com

Contact
Vezlon
***@vezlon.com
End
Source:Vezlon
Email:***@vezlon.com
Tags:Vezlon Energy Drink
Industry:Energy
Location:London - London - British IOT
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share