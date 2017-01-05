News By Tag
Global Energy Drink Market Eyes Growth of 10% CAGR by 2024
London, UK: Energy drinks are currently forecasted to be the fastest growing category in the non-alcoholic beverage market – expected to grow at a double-digit annual rate from 2016 to 2024.
The energy drink market is projected to expand at an approximate 10% (CAGR) during the forecasted period of 2016-2024. Global energy drink market is growing at a rapid rate in different countries around the world. Market growth is driven by a number of factors including increasing popularity of energy drinks among consumers across all demographic categories, distinctive marketing methods, expansion in retail distribution, and development of new energy drinks with energy boosting formula. According to the "Energy Drinks and Shots: Market Trends in the U.S." report, sales of energy drinks will grow to a value of US$21.5 billion by 2017. From these figures, it is expected that the coming years will bring new consumers into the folds of the global energy drink market.
Over the years, numerous energy drink brands have successfully developed new formulas to effectively deliver energy to consumers – VEZLON being one of them. Several years ago, VEZLON has launched an intensive investigation into creating a never seen before energy drink formula that maximizes mental and physical performance using ingredients of the highest quality in Austria. The investigation was deemed a success, and this superb formula was created with the sole intention of raising your performance level by providing the essential substances your body needs during demanding periods.
A representative from the PR Department of VEZLON stated that "Consumers are looking for exciting variations in daily drinks. They are looking for energy drinks that can provide them fresh supply of energy quickly and effectively. Despite being the new entrant in the global energy drink market, VEZLON energy drink is high in demand as it energizes consumers by stimulating, activating and revitalising their senses – allowing them to push harder than yesterday. VEZLON is formulated with powerful ingredients;
With the growing competition in the energy drink market, brands providing the best functionality in their drinks will ultimately succeed in this demanding sector.
