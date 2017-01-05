Akshay Kumar Romances Huma Qureshi In This New Song

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi

-- The makers of the film 'Jolly LL.B 2' released the first song from the film 'Go Pagal' in the recent past which gave us a perfect dance number to groove this Holi. While the film has a comedy genre, it has an romantic aspect too. And what better it can be than a romantic song to depict romance. The romantic track from the film 'Bawra Mann' is out just a few hours ago.Akshay Kumar tweeted the song link on his Twitter handle by saying, "Here's my most fav. romantic song,pay attention to the lyrics,they're simply beautiful, #BawaraMann from #JollyLLB2!"The song showcases the romance between Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi as typical husband and wife. The song starts with Akshay making a peg of whiskey for Huma and asking her to find one husband in the city who does this thing for his wife. Light hearted romance between the duo is just one thing we cannot miss.Akshay a doting husband even cooks for his onscreen family and Huma in reply compliments him like a perfect wife. The song has been shot in Lucknow. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and the lyrics are by Junaid Wasi.'Jolly LL.B 2' is directed by Subhash Kapoor and will release on February 10, 2017.Watch the song here.