 
News By Tag
* Akshay Kumar
* Huma Qureshi
* Jolly LL.B 2
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Akshay Kumar Romances Huma Qureshi In This New Song

 
 
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The makers of the film 'Jolly LL.B 2' released the first song from the film 'Go Pagal' in the recent past which gave us a perfect dance number to groove this Holi. While the film has a comedy genre, it has an romantic aspect too. And what better it can be than a romantic song to depict romance. The romantic track from the film 'Bawra Mann' is out just a few hours ago.

Akshay Kumar tweeted the song link on his Twitter handle by saying, "Here's my most fav. romantic song,pay attention to the lyrics,they're simply beautiful, #BawaraMann from #JollyLLB2!"

The song showcases the romance between Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi as typical husband and wife. The song starts with Akshay making a peg of whiskey for Huma and asking her to find one husband in the city who does this thing for his wife. Light hearted romance between the duo is just one thing we cannot miss.

Akshay a doting husband even cooks for his onscreen family and Huma in reply compliments him like a perfect wife. The song has been shot in Lucknow. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and the lyrics are by Junaid Wasi.

'Jolly LL.B 2' is directed by Subhash Kapoor and will release on February 10, 2017.

Watch the song here.

Contact
FridayMoviez
***@twilighten.com
End
Source:FridayMoviez
Email:***@twilighten.com Email Verified
Tags:Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Jolly LL.B 2
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Twilight Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share