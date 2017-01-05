News By Tag
Akshay Kumar Romances Huma Qureshi In This New Song
Akshay Kumar tweeted the song link on his Twitter handle by saying, "Here's my most fav. romantic song,pay attention to the lyrics,they're simply beautiful, #BawaraMann from #JollyLLB2!"
The song showcases the romance between Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi as typical husband and wife. The song starts with Akshay making a peg of whiskey for Huma and asking her to find one husband in the city who does this thing for his wife. Light hearted romance between the duo is just one thing we cannot miss.
Akshay a doting husband even cooks for his onscreen family and Huma in reply compliments him like a perfect wife. The song has been shot in Lucknow. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and the lyrics are by Junaid Wasi.
'Jolly LL.B 2' is directed by Subhash Kapoor and will release on February 10, 2017.
Watch the song here.
