Benefits of Yoga for Men : More than Physical

 
 
RISHIKESH, India - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- If you have never walked in to a yoga class, you may wonder why people do yoga. From a distance, it may even seem a bit silly to do what may seem like stretches for an hour. So why do 200 million active practitioners hit the mat? Most importantly, why should you as a man, or your man, should hit the mat?

Here are 3 enticing reasons:

1. Enhance productivity

Companies like Forbes, GE, Apple, Google, Chase and Nike now offer yoga classes as part of their corporate wellness initiative. A research study from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found that 20 minutes of regular yoga improved the subjects' work decisions, energy, work relationships, focus and memory retention.

So, it's no surprise that companies are starting to recognize the value of yoga. There may be company discounts at yoga studios and gyms that offer yoga. So, use that opportunity to explore yoga and see if it makes a difference in your work ethic.

2.  Get that lean, mean look

Some men workout for hours in the gym, pumping weights and get unhappy about bulking up. Well, yoga is a great way to build lean muscle.

How?

Yoga poses lengthens muscles and tissue, which in turn improves blood flow.

Better blood flow = more oxygen to the muscles = faster recovery = muscle growth.

Knowing some yoga poses is also a great way to stay in shape even when you don't have access to a gym. Yoga poses use body weight and resistance to build muscle. So, if you know some poses, all you need is your mat to get that lean mean look!

3. Improve your flexibility

Often times, men tend to be stiff and rigid because of their posture or the types of exercises they do in the gym. They also experience aches, pains and injuries because of sitting at a desk for extended hours or incorrect weight lifting habits (if you are an untrained gym rat).

Yoga sequences are designed to improve flexibility. It helps lengthen the muscle and reduces muscle strain and tightness. Doing yoga is a great way for high intensity athletes to nourish their bodies and prevent injuries. It will not only loosen up those sore muscles but also improve joint durability by strengthening connective muscle tissue.

As you can see, yoga can help you improve your looks, make you more flexible and improve your performance at work. When you take into consideration the improvements in breathing and internal organs, it's safe to say that it's a must try for a man. So, guys, next time you get an opportunity to hit the mat, don't think twice. Just do it!

Visit: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
Source:
