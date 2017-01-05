 
News By Tag
* UVA LED Market
* UVB LED Market
* UVC LED Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

UV LED Market to witness double-digit growth between 2016 to 2021

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
UVA LED Market
UVB LED Market
UVC LED Market

Industry:
Reports

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence announces the publication of a new report on "UV LED Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" to their offering. The report has segmented the UV LED market by type (UVA, UVB, UVC), by end user industry (manufacturing, agriculture, defense, chemical, healthcare, and others), and by geography (Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific) and estimates the global UV LED market to grow from US$132.148 million in 2015 to US$599.556 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 28.67% over the forecast period.

UV LED market is majorly driven by increasing demand for new applications such as air and water purification systems in home and commercial places. Growing environmental sustainability issues have led to the ban on the use of mercury lamps which are significantly being replaced by UV LEDs across various end-use industries. Rising demand for counterfeit detection systems coupled with growing adoption of UV LEDs for curing applications will propel the growth of global UV LED market in the coming years.

Defense is anticipated being the fastest growing end-user industry sector at a CAGR of 40.10% over the forecast period

The defense sector is projected to witness the growth at the highest CAGR of 40.10% during the forecast period. Growing terrorist attacks worldwide are driving the demand for UV LED in this sector for various purposes. UV flashlights are being used in the military all over the world for uncovering of counterfeit materials, detecting blood and evidence, intelligence gathering, and finding hidden explosives.

APAC to witness the fastest regional market growth between 2015 and 2021

APAC region is projected to witness the fastest regional market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising middle-class population, growing urbanization, and rapid industrialization, which is leading to the rapid penetration of the technology across various sectors. Moreover, rising demand for packed food and beverage products will escalate the demand for UV LED technology by packaging industry during the forecast period.

The key players of Global UV LED market covered in this report include Lumileds, LG Innotek, Honle Group, Genesis Photonics, Nordson Corporation, SemiLeds Corporation, Nichia Corporation, and Mouser Electronics.

This report contains the market analysis on the current trends in the UV LED Market and the opportunities for the vendors over the next six years. It provides deep insights into the drivers and restraints of the industry. UV LED Market report also consists of in-depth regional analysis. A lot of statistically relevant tools and detailed industry analysis models such as Porter's 5 forces have been used to forecast the market trends and forecasts up to the year 2021.

The report also talks about the strategies adopted by the industry leaders to gain an advantage over competitors and the recent deals that they have gone into to position themselves better in this market.

Purchase the complete report or request for a sample:

www.knowledge-sourcing.com/products/uv-led-market-forecas...

Browse Related Reports:

High-Temperature Plastics Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021

www.knowledge-sourcing.com/products/high-temperature-plas...

Ink Resin Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021

www.knowledge-sourcing.com/products/ink-resin-market-forecast-from-2016-to-2021
End
Source:
Email:***@knowledge-sourcing.com Email Verified
Tags:UVA LED Market, UVB LED Market, UVC LED Market
Industry:Reports
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share