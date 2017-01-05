News By Tag
UV LED Market to witness double-digit growth between 2016 to 2021
UV LED market is majorly driven by increasing demand for new applications such as air and water purification systems in home and commercial places. Growing environmental sustainability issues have led to the ban on the use of mercury lamps which are significantly being replaced by UV LEDs across various end-use industries. Rising demand for counterfeit detection systems coupled with growing adoption of UV LEDs for curing applications will propel the growth of global UV LED market in the coming years.
Defense is anticipated being the fastest growing end-user industry sector at a CAGR of 40.10% over the forecast period
The defense sector is projected to witness the growth at the highest CAGR of 40.10% during the forecast period. Growing terrorist attacks worldwide are driving the demand for UV LED in this sector for various purposes. UV flashlights are being used in the military all over the world for uncovering of counterfeit materials, detecting blood and evidence, intelligence gathering, and finding hidden explosives.
APAC to witness the fastest regional market growth between 2015 and 2021
APAC region is projected to witness the fastest regional market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising middle-class population, growing urbanization, and rapid industrialization, which is leading to the rapid penetration of the technology across various sectors. Moreover, rising demand for packed food and beverage products will escalate the demand for UV LED technology by packaging industry during the forecast period.
The key players of Global UV LED market covered in this report include Lumileds, LG Innotek, Honle Group, Genesis Photonics, Nordson Corporation, SemiLeds Corporation, Nichia Corporation, and Mouser Electronics.
This report contains the market analysis on the current trends in the UV LED Market and the opportunities for the vendors over the next six years. It provides deep insights into the drivers and restraints of the industry. UV LED Market report also consists of in-depth regional analysis. A lot of statistically relevant tools and detailed industry analysis models such as Porter's 5 forces have been used to forecast the market trends and forecasts up to the year 2021.
The report also talks about the strategies adopted by the industry leaders to gain an advantage over competitors and the recent deals that they have gone into to position themselves better in this market.
