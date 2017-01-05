News By Tag
Add Value To Your Gifts With Creative Gift Boxes From Pico Bags!
We at Pico bags certainly agree with the same and wish to add value to all you desire to gift to your precious people. We introduce a latest range of stunning Gift Boxes that are all you had been looking for! You can now add much more value to your gift items by adding upon personalized gift boxes that wrap the much needed love and affection from your end.
You can also explore through the innovative range of formal Brown Boxes that are ideal for corporate hampers and gifts that indeed bring a smile over the face of your team members. We at Pico Bags indulge in roping in perfection with creativity to suit our customers the most. This is simply an endeavor to connect to you all, a bit better.
The Gift Boxes are hand crafted with organic material, are biodegradable and cent percent environment friendly. So this comes to be an ideal choice for you all, without doubts! We are indeed very excited to rope in the best of our creative thinking along with high quality material and some striking looks to make you feel great and wrap your gifts to make them just a bit more special for your best ones, this festive season!
This range shall be available very shortly for you to place your orders and get them delivered right at your door step, within no time!
Finally a product range that would end all your packing and wrapping troubles away! These Gift Boxes are secure and mange gifts of all sizes without any hassles. This is going to be the easiest ways to pack in gifts and deliver them straight to your people, right on!
Visit http://www.picobags.co.uk/
Phone: 01618831324
Address: 51 Lever Street, 5th floor, The Hive, Manchester, M1 1FN
