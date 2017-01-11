News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Atlas Copco Bolt Tightening Solutions launches its new Flange Management System - iFMS
A new modular, software-based management system designed for planning, data capture, analysis and reporting of activities related to the inspection, maintenance and testing of bolted joints and pipework has been launched by Atlas Copco.
The iFMS has been developed for operators wishing to manage assets throughout construction, commissioning, shutdown, turnarounds and routine maintenance. Packed full of features and benefits, the iFMS is intuitive to use and comes complete with a unique, intrinsically safe hand-held tablet that can be used in the field to gather and report information that is automatically uploaded to the system.
The software contains an established database of flange, connector and gasket types, as well as bolt materials and can incorporate the torque and tension tool details from any supplier. Flexible import routines allow data import from a variety of formats and applications and the system can be customized to capture any data and generate additional service line work-packs. The drawing module allows PDF-based ISOs and P&IDs to be marked up to support flange management and leak testing instructions, procedures and activities and the drawings and work-packs can be copied and edited and mark-ups can be retained to facilitate the rapid generation of packs.
System generated leak test packs are based on HSE 'Safety requirements for pressure testing – Guidance Note GS4' and the Flange Management Information capture and reporting is in line with the Energy Institute's 'Guidelines for the management of integrity of bolted joints for pressurized systems'.
With project managers in mind, the software has built in tools to monitor project progress as well as anomaly tracking and customizable reports and outputs. Real time data capture enables a detailed and accurate audit trail as well as eliminating the time and errors associated with re-keying data.
The IFMS is easily tailored to support additional service lines so can be used as a single tool to support all main business operations.
In field trials, the new iFMS has been used to drive major new-build, upgrade and shutdown projects globally.
- ends -
Further Details: Paul Faulkner. Tentec Product Range. Atlas Copco Bolt Tightening Solutions, Plymouth House. Guns Lane, West Bromwich, West Midlands B70 9HS. Tel: + 44 (0) 121 524 1990
Fax: + 44 (0) 121 524 1999
E-mail: sales@tentec.net Web: http://www.tentec.net http://www.atlascopco.co.uk/
UK Press Contact:
Eileen Holmes-Ievers. In Press Public Relations Ltd. St John's Chapel, High Street, Lambourn, Berkshire. RG17 8XL. Tel. +44 (0)1488 674200
E-mail: eileen@inpress.co.uk http://www.inpress.co.uk Twitter: http://twitter.com/
291TEN
January 11, 2017
Editor's Notes:
Founded in 1988, Tentec Ltd was originally established to provide an innovative range of hydraulic nuts to the British coal industry. Over the years, Tentec has developed and innovated and is now one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and suppliers of bolt tensioning equipment. In 2013, Tentec became part of the renowned Atlas Copco Group, a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions. The Group serves customers with innovative compressors, vacuum solutions and air treatment systems, construction and mining equipment, industrial power tools and assembly systems.
The Tentec range of bolt tensioning products is designed to suit diverse applications in varied working environments throughout the industrialized world. The tools incorporate many unique features to ensure that they are simple, reliable and safe. Tentec prides itself on quality and holds Lloyds quality approvals to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & BS OHSHS 18001.
For more information visit http://www.atlascopco.com/
Contact
Atlas Copco Bolt Tightening Solutions
+ 44 (0) 121 524 1990
***@tentec.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse