Etech's interactive workshop at Call Center Week Winter 2017 to talk about enhancing CX using #AI

Contact: Veronica Hill Chimney, veronica.chimney@etechgs.com

-- Etech Global Services is hosting an interactive workshop which will investigate the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quality Analytics in a contact center on January 17, 2017 at Call Center Week Winter Conference & Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana.Etech's Executive Vice President of Customer Experience, Jim Iyoob will lead the workshop and drive discussion through various interactive activities. Visitors can visit Etech's experts at booth #208 to discuss AI's role in delivering exceptional customer experience.At this workshop, participants will get to learn more about:How Artificial Intelligence can improve the contact center performance and enhance customer experience.Why Artificial Intelligence is important.How processes are transformed with the use of Artificial Intelligence.The workshop will begin at 11:30 am CST where Etech will share insights about role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the industry. AI is the next big thing. This has led to reimagining the use of AI in contact center. Etech believes this will accelerate the pace of innovation in the contact center quality monitoring verticals across the globe.Etech's EVP of Customer Experience, Jim Iyoob said "Everyone believes that they are focusing on Customer Experience and providing the best possible service, but we will uncover some surprising facts."Having an effective Artificial Intelligence platform is imperative. Through this workshop, Etech aims to develop a deeper understanding on how businesses can unlock strategic insights and take their customer experience metrics to the next level.Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose. Etech' s Quality Monitoring Solutions is exclusively designed for organizations to identify opportunities and provide actionable insights to improve processes, increase sales conversion, and enhance overall customer experiences.For more information: