Organic Personal Care Products Market Analysis, Development and Demand Forecast to 2020
Organic personal care products are mostly derived from natural sources, such as herbs, plant roots, leaves, barks, essential oils, and flowers. The natural ingredients are combined with naturally occurring carrier agents, preservatives, surfactants, emulsifiers, and humectants. Natural ingredients induce several benefits to the personal care products, such as anti-oxidation properties and skin immunity. More than 12% of all registered chemicals globally, are used in the manufacturing of personal care products. Personal care products derived from petroleum cause pollution during the production process, whereas their organic counterparts have less environmental footprint. The green image of the latter also impacts the purchasing decision of consumers. Organic personal care products are available at every major type of distribution channel, which offer inorganic personal care products. The specialty store segment dominates among the various distribution channels in the global market.
In Asia-Pacific, the Japanese market is witnessing considerable growth, owing to ageing population which tends to wear more cosmetics. The facial care segment is growing at a swift pace in countries, such as China, India, and Brazil. The demand for organic skin care products is high in European countries.
The global market is competitive in nature with the presence of large number of companies; however the industry is becoming consolidated with the acquisitions taking place. For instance, L'Oreal acquired The Body Shop in 2013. The key companies in the global organic personal care products market include Aveda Corporation, L'Oreal, Clorox, Estee Lauder, The Hain Celestial Group, Yves Rocher, Amway, Bare Escentuals, and Arbonne International.
