 
News By Tag
* Organic Personal Care Products
* Personal Care Products Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Organic Personal Care Products Market Analysis, Development and Demand Forecast to 2020

 
 
P&S Market Research2
P&S Market Research2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Organic Personal Care Products
Personal Care Products Market

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Reports

NEW YORK - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The global organic personal care products market is increasing, due to the growing awareness of consumers towards benefits associated with organic products. The nature derived products are gaining importance in everyday life of people, and consumers tend to migrate towards natural alternatives for every products consumed by them.  The skin care segment is expected to witness the fastest growth among the various segments during the forecast period in the global organic personal care products market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/organic-personal-care-products-market). North America accounted for the largest share in the global market, whereas the Asia-Pacific market is growing at the fastest pace.

Browse Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/organic-personal-care-products-market

Organic personal care products are mostly derived from natural sources, such as herbs, plant roots, leaves, barks, essential oils, and flowers. The natural ingredients are combined with naturally occurring carrier agents, preservatives, surfactants, emulsifiers, and humectants. Natural ingredients induce several benefits to the personal care products, such as anti-oxidation properties and skin immunity. More than 12% of all registered chemicals globally, are used in the manufacturing of personal care products. Personal care products derived from petroleum cause pollution during the production process, whereas their organic counterparts have less environmental footprint. The green image of the latter also impacts the purchasing decision of consumers. Organic personal care products are available at every major type of distribution channel, which offer inorganic personal care products. The specialty store segment dominates   among the various distribution channels in the global market.

Browse Related Research: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/industry-report/consumer...

In Asia-Pacific, the Japanese market is witnessing considerable growth, owing to ageing population which tends to wear more cosmetics. The facial care segment is growing at a swift pace in countries, such as China, India, and Brazil. The demand for organic skin care products is high in European countries.

The global market is competitive in nature with the presence of large number of companies; however the industry is becoming consolidated with the acquisitions taking place. For instance, L'Oreal acquired The Body Shop in 2013. The key companies in the global organic personal care products market include Aveda Corporation, L'Oreal, Clorox, Estee Lauder, The Hain Celestial Group, Yves Rocher, Amway, Bare Escentuals, and Arbonne International.

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. We provide market research reports, industry reports, business intelligence and research based consulting services across a range of industries.

With the help of our professional corporate relations with various companies, our market research offers the most accurate market forecasting. Our analysts and consultants interact with leading companies of the concerned domain to substantiate every single data presented in our publication.  Our research assists our client in identifying new and different windows of opportunity and frame informed and customized strategies for expansion in different regions.

Contact:

Abhishek

Executive – Client Partner

347, 5th Ave. #1402

New York City, NY - 10016

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Organic Personal Care Products, Personal Care Products Market
Industry:Consumer
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
P&S Market Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share