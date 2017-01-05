 
Secrets of Home Staging and Interior Photography

Italia, Italy, December 2016- A company named Venduta a Prima Vista announced today that it is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com.
 
 
Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- About:

Venduta a Prima Vista home staging, helping people to maximize the value of their homes without breaking the bank.

The company set out to raise €2,800, approximately $2983.04 to finish the development of the photo book.

Everybody, at some point or another, needs to sell, or lease a house which requires the administration of a home stager. The administration of a home stager can cost about $2,000 or more and not everybody can manage this cost. The motivation behind Venduta a Prima Vista home organizing is to expand the estimation of your home, with the goal that it can sell speedier and for more cash. The thought is to clarify, instruct and uncover the privileged insights of home arranging and inside photography, through a realistic photograph book that is not proposed for the experts but rather that could be a triumphant tool open to everybody.

There are no risks to the successful completion of the project. This graphic book ensures that everybody can have the chance to offer or lease a house in three months as it were.

With 3 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Secrets of Home Staging and Interior Photography" get funded!

Need your help

If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.

To find out more about maker just visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/847697375/home-the-m...

Valentina Montinaro
+39 338 662 7525
***@gmail.com
Source:Venduta a Prima Vista
Email:***@gmail.com
