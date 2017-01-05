Launch of Online Ethnic Wear Store Like A Diva in UK

Ethnic fashion meeting new prospect, new goals and new influences

Contact

Love Sharma

***@likeadiva.com Love Sharma

End

-- Like A Diva is an online store for entire ethnic fashion needs of discerning women and fashion-conscious minds. This store is all about fresh ethnic fashion with the vibes of modernity and traditions both. As ethnic fashion is evolving brilliantly and women across the globe are in search for something matching the fads and diversity, we bring to you Like A Diva that serves the top notch outfits keeping in mind the fashionistas around.The online store is now fully accessible to everyone who may wish to shop some drop dead gorgeous styles at best prices. Fromto rich designer lenghas, from casual salwar kameez to mind fuming Designer gowns, this platform has everything for everyone. The beautifully curated handpicked styles boast of fine artwork and intricate detailing and smell of Indian fashion to its nitty-gritty."Like A Diva is a fashion brand that is still very nascent to its existence in the UK soil but has definitely made a mark in its homeland," as quoted by the mastermind behind this great endeavour,. She believes that market is lagging behind a brand that thrust on Indian fashion with a new prospect. Asian styles can also be empowering defining women of today in an all new way and therefore Like A Diva embraces women making her a diva she always desires for.Like A Diva in the UK will cater to the need of customers who have not direct access to amazing and rich Indian fashion and have always faced the distance in accessing finely curated handpicked styles and designer collection direct from India. Like A Diva fills that gap and provide a holistic and easy online shopping experience for vivid luxe styles.Ethnic fashion direct from the designer collection and richness is now here in the UK. To know more, visit