New Fitness Studio Opens in Inchicore
Physiofit Studio, a new Pilates and Fitness Studio, opens up in Inchicore. To celebrate the launch, Physiofit Studio will offer free taster classes on its open day, Jan 15th.
A new Fitness Studio is about to open in Inchicore, D12. Physiofit Studio is a Pilates and Fitness Studio catering for the population of West and North Dublin. It offers a number of fitness classes including morning Boot Camps, Insanity Live, Pilates for all levels as well as Women's Health classes such as Pregnancy, Postnatal, and Mother and Baby pilates.
To celebrate the launch of the studio, there will be an open day with free taster classes and talks on Sunday, Jan 15th 10:30 AM.
Asked to comment about the launch, Physiofit Studio (http://www.physiofit.ie)
If you want some help with your fitness goals for the year, don't hesitate any longer and get in touch with the Physiofit Studio team.
Contact
Deborah Fernandes, Physiofit Studio
***@physiofit.ie
