 
News By Tag
* Pilates
* Fitness
* Pilates Studio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dublin
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

New Fitness Studio Opens in Inchicore

Physiofit Studio, a new Pilates and Fitness Studio, opens up in Inchicore. To celebrate the launch, Physiofit Studio will offer free taster classes on its open day, Jan 15th.
 
 
PF Studio invitation
PF Studio invitation
DUBLIN, Ireland - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- "I believed in a dream, I worked towards a goal, I conquered my fears and frustrations and just kept moving forward and… puff, it finally happened" says Deborah Fernandes, MISCP who runs both Physiofit Studio and its sister clinic Physiofit Woman in Sandyford.

A new Fitness Studio is about to open in Inchicore, D12. Physiofit Studio is a Pilates and Fitness Studio catering for the population of West and North Dublin. It offers a number of fitness classes including morning Boot Camps, Insanity Live, Pilates for all levels as well as Women's Health classes such as Pregnancy, Postnatal, and Mother and Baby pilates.

To celebrate the launch of the studio, there will be an open day with free taster classes and talks on Sunday, Jan 15th 10:30 AM.

Asked to comment about the launch, Physiofit Studio (http://www.physiofit.ie) Director Deborah Fernandes, MISCP says "exercising is fundamental to achieving mental and physical well-being and here at our studio, we are adamant to get you fit and healthy with our fitness classes and the help of our qualified instructors".


If you want some help with your fitness goals for the year, don't hesitate any longer and get in touch with the Physiofit Studio team.

Contact
Deborah Fernandes, Physiofit Studio
***@physiofit.ie
End
Source:
Email:***@physiofit.ie Email Verified
Tags:Pilates, Fitness, Pilates Studio
Industry:Fitness
Location:Dublin - Dublin - Ireland
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share