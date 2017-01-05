News By Tag
Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
In this market, application segments such as neurostimulators, implantable drug pumps and hearing implants are propelled to have a larger share over the forecast period. North America commanded the largest market share in microelectronic implants owing to favorable government regularities and growing incidence of cardiac diseases. Similarly, growing number of aging population and increasing awareness among people has further boosted the market growth in European region.
Some of the key players in this market include Zimmer Biomet, MED-EL, Nihon Kohden, Biotronik, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Cyberonics, Sorin Group, St.Jude Medical, Abiomed, Boston Scientific, Zoll Medical, Schiller, Philips Healthcare and Cardiac Science.
Application Covered:
• Eye Implants
• Implantable Drug Pumps
• Neurostimulators
• Pacemakers and Defibrillators
• Hearing Implants
• Spinal Fusion Stimulators
• Ocular Implants
• Ear Implants
• Cortical Stimulation
• Other Applications
Technologies Covered:
• RF Technology
• Sensors
• Miniaturization
• Other Technologies
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
