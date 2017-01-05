 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Marketforce to host 22nd annual The Future of Utilities on 29th & 30th March in London

Now in its 22nd year, The Future of Utilities is the leading strategic conference for UK utilities, this flagship event regularly attracts 250+ attendees and boasts over 50 speakers who will address the biggest challenges facing energy & water today.
 
 
CENTRAL LONDON, England - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Addressing all of the most pressing issues for UK utilities, the event will bring together over 300 senior professionals from energy and water for two days packed full of strategic content and valuable networking. Make sure you don't miss out on the chance to explore issues including generation, water market opening, customer acquisition and more with all of the UK's leading utilities.

Highlights this year will include:

•50+ senior speakers including 20+ c-suite contributors.

•Presentations from the CEOs of British Gas, SSE, ScottishPower, EDF Energy and npower

•In depth discussions on the ramifications of Brexit for the industry

•Insights from the CEOs of eight water companies as they prepare for the biggest change since privatisation.

•Streamed sessions focussing on resilience, asset management, smart technology, security of supply, decarbonisation and more

•9 streams covering issues including generation, system flexibility, connected homes, asset management, market opening, customer engagement  and more allowing you to tailor your experience

•Cathryn Ross and Dermot Nolan share their priorities at a pivotal time for the utilities

•An interactive panel on managing innovation investment programmes with out-of-industry perspectives

•A closing keynote address from Lord Deben, Chairman of the Committee on Climate Change

"Excellent Day - with much thought provocation. There was a good tension between the viewpoints, without losing the consistent message."

Customer Service Manager, Jersey Electricity

"A very informative and thought-provoking day."

Senior Analyst, National Audit Office

Please visit the website http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/utilities-conference... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

