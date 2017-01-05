News By Tag
* Utilities
* Energy
* Water
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Marketforce to host 22nd annual The Future of Utilities on 29th & 30th March in London
Now in its 22nd year, The Future of Utilities is the leading strategic conference for UK utilities, this flagship event regularly attracts 250+ attendees and boasts over 50 speakers who will address the biggest challenges facing energy & water today.
Highlights this year will include:
•50+ senior speakers including 20+ c-suite contributors.
•Presentations from the CEOs of British Gas, SSE, ScottishPower, EDF Energy and npower
•In depth discussions on the ramifications of Brexit for the industry
•Insights from the CEOs of eight water companies as they prepare for the biggest change since privatisation.
•Streamed sessions focussing on resilience, asset management, smart technology, security of supply, decarbonisation and more
•9 streams covering issues including generation, system flexibility, connected homes, asset management, market opening, customer engagement and more allowing you to tailor your experience
•Cathryn Ross and Dermot Nolan share their priorities at a pivotal time for the utilities
•An interactive panel on managing innovation investment programmes with out-of-industry perspectives
•A closing keynote address from Lord Deben, Chairman of the Committee on Climate Change
"Excellent Day - with much thought provocation. There was a good tension between the viewpoints, without losing the consistent message."
Customer Service Manager, Jersey Electricity
"A very informative and thought-provoking day."
Senior Analyst, National Audit Office
Please visit the website http://www.marketforce.eu.com/
Contact
Cherry Terzza
***@marketforce.eu.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse