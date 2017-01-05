 
Texila American University Conducts Spot Admission in South Africa

 
 
DURBAN, South Africa - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Texila American University Guyana, South America conducts the Spot Admission for Medicine Programs (MBChB Medicine) in South Africa. The event will be held from 9th January 2017 to 11th January 2017 in Johannesburg and from 12th January2017 to 14th January 2017 in Durban.

Texila American University (TAU), one of the best Caribbean Medical Schools is located in Guyana - the only English speaking country. Currently, TAU abodes 4000+ students from more than 70 countries for its various program verticals.

The Spot Admission Details are furnished below:

Date: 9h to 11th January 2017

Venue: Johannesburg:  30 James Street, Regents Park, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Date: 12th to 14th January 2017

Venue: Durban: Hotel Blue Water, 175, Snell Parade, Marine Parade, Durban

Contact Number: +27789787257

Contact Email: enquiry@tauedu.org

TAU offers various programs in the field of Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy. Texila American University is one of the most acknowledged Medical Schools in the Caribbean, with it is campus situated in Guyana, Zambia and Fujairah. In addition to that, the new campus is being constructed in Guyana which is spread across 5 acres of space with the state-of-the-art infrastructure.

From the time TAU was incepted, it has been interpreting the top-quality class education with a high deal of expertness and perfectness. The University is WHO listed, NACG Recognised & MCI Listed with partnerships singed worldwide. The University is affiliated with renowned hospitals in USA, Guyana and South Africa for Clinical Rotations.

The participants are requested to bring the necessary documents like Mark Sheets, valid ID proof and photographs. To know more, please visit, http://www.tauedu.org/education-fair-worldwide.html

Texila American University
***@texiladigiguru.com
Source:Texila American University
Email:***@texiladigiguru.com Email Verified
