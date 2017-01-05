News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Texila American University Conducts Spot Admission in South Africa
Texila American University (TAU), one of the best Caribbean Medical Schools is located in Guyana - the only English speaking country. Currently, TAU abodes 4000+ students from more than 70 countries for its various program verticals.
The Spot Admission Details are furnished below:
Date: 9h to 11th January 2017
Venue: Johannesburg:
Date: 12th to 14th January 2017
Venue: Durban: Hotel Blue Water, 175, Snell Parade, Marine Parade, Durban
Contact Number: +27789787257
Contact Email: enquiry@tauedu.org
TAU offers various programs in the field of Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy. Texila American University is one of the most acknowledged Medical Schools in the Caribbean, with it is campus situated in Guyana, Zambia and Fujairah. In addition to that, the new campus is being constructed in Guyana which is spread across 5 acres of space with the state-of-the-
From the time TAU was incepted, it has been interpreting the top-quality class education with a high deal of expertness and perfectness. The University is WHO listed, NACG Recognised & MCI Listed with partnerships singed worldwide. The University is affiliated with renowned hospitals in USA, Guyana and South Africa for Clinical Rotations.
The participants are requested to bring the necessary documents like Mark Sheets, valid ID proof and photographs. To know more, please visit, http://www.tauedu.org/
Contact
Texila American University
***@texiladigiguru.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse