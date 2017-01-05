News By Tag
Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market (2016-2022)-6Wresearch
Strengthening Regional Transmission Network Coupled with Consolidation of National Interconnects to Drive Saudi Arabia's Switchgear Market -6Wresearch
Saudi Arabia is the leading switchgear market in GCC region attributed to large scale investments in power transmission and distribution sector along with regional interconnection of transmission networks. Further, increasing penetration of private players in power sector, growing infrastructure expansion activities in industrial and commercial verticals are some of the factors contributing to the demand for switchgear in the country.
According to 6Wresearch, Saudi Arabia's Switchgear Market is Projected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2022. Over the last five years, Saudi Arabia exhibited key deployment of switchgears across various verticals predominantly power utilities and industrial; nearly 28 industrial zones, 3 industrial cities and commencement of regional transmission interconnection proliferated the growth of switchgear market. Over the next six years, Saudi Arabia to witness over $140 billion worth industrial projects, coupled with $70 billion worth investments in power sector.
According to Prijo Samuel, Senior Research Analyst, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, "Gas insulated switchgear segment accounted for key revenue share in overall Saudi Arabia's switchgear market. This was primarily due to its numerous advantages such as compact size, encapsulation and low maintenance over other type of switchgears.
"In overall market, high voltage switchgear bagged the largest share of the market revenue owing to increasing investments from GCC countries to develop interconnected power grid project and also shift in the government's focus towards renewable energy," Samuel further added.
According to Rishi Malhotra, Research Associate, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, "Amongst all verticals, power utilities, commercial and industrial verticals are the leading revenue contributing verticals in Saudi Arabian switchgear market. Power utilities vertical would continue to dominate the market over the next six years due to the need for developing more sophisticated transmission and distribution network across the country.
"Major upcoming economic cities, Mass Rapid Transit, Haramain High Speed Rail and Light Rail Transit projects, expansion and construction of railways, airports and seaports would drive the market for switchgears in Saudi Arabia", Rishi concluded.
The major players in Saudi Arabia switchgear market include - Al Fanar Company ltd, ABB ltd, Crompton Greaves Ltd., General Electric Co, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Hyosung Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Schneider Electric SE and Siemens AG.
"Saudi Arabia Switchgear Market (2016-2022)" provides in-depth analysis with 75 figures and 30 tables covered in more than 140 pages. The report estimates and forecast overall Saudi Arabia switchgear market by revenue, by types (Air, Gas, Hybrid and Others), by voltages (Low, Medium and High) and verticals such as Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure & Transportation and Power Utilities. The report also gives insights on competitive landscape, market share by companies, companies benchmarking, company profiles, market trends, drivers and restraints.
