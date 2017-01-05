Global Aerostat Systems Market has been expected to grow at CAGR 12.9% CAGR during 2016-2022

Global aerostat systems market was valued at US$ 3,758.9 Mn in 2014 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 12.9% from 2015 to 2022.

credence research1

Contact

Robson Tolson

***@credenceresearch.com Robson Tolson

End

-- According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, Inc. "Aerostat Systems (Communication Systems, Surveillance Radar, Electro-optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems and Navigation Systems) Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 - 2022", the global aerostat systems market was valued at US$ 3,758.9 Mn in 2014 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 12.9% from 2015 to 2022.Aerostat systems are airborne platforms that are designed to stay aloft for several days using a tethering cable. These systems gain the lift using various lighter-than-air (LTA) gases such as hydrogen, helium and hot air. Aerostat systems are equipped with different payloads, depending upon the application, such as surveillance radar, EO/IR imaging systems, communication relays and navigation systems.As of 2014, surveillance radar segment accounts for the largest share, in terms of revenue, of more than 40% of the global market. Nevertheless, with increasing adoption of aerostat systems in the wireless communication sector, the communication systems segment is estimated to register the highest growth in the coming years.Based upon the product class of aerostats, the market is segmented into small class, medium class and large class aerostat systems. Currently, the medium class aerostat systems segment accounts for the largest market share, in terms of revenue, globally. These aerostat systems are fairly large and cheap and hence are suited for most of the low-medium altitude applications. Hence, the segment is expected to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, large class aerostat systems segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the coming years, globally. These class of aerostat systems are capable of carrying large payloads and can be operated at altitudes ranging up to 65,000 feet from the Earth's surface. Further, with emergence of projects such as the Project Loon and Internet.org which intend to deliver wireless communication using high altitude aerostats, the large aerostats segment is expected to witness high demand in the near future.The global aerostat systems market is consolidated in nature with few major companies dominating the global market. Major players in the market include TCOM L.P., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Raven Industries, Inc. and others. Most of these companies focus on acquiring government contracts for deployment of aerostat systems. Apart from this, these companies also focus on development of advanced fabric materials for better sustaining of aerostats in adverse weather conditions.• Development of high performance fabrics for aerostats envelope• Focus on acquiring international customers for aerostat systems• Development of high performance aerostat systems suitable for operating in the high altitude category• Aerostat systems for various other untapped applications such as time synchronization, satellite backup etc.http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/aerostat-systems-market(http://www.credenceresearch.com/)is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.Credence Research is a worldwide firm, containing more than 15 research consultants and almost 100 research and information professionals.Our customers mirror our worldwide nature. Around 45% are in Europe, 30% in the Americas, 13% in Asia Pacific and 12% in the Middle East and Africa.Our firm is intended to work as one. We are a solitary global research organization united by a solid arrangement of qualities, concentrated on customer effect.We serve customers at each level of their organization, in whatever limit we can be most helpful, whether as a trusted counsel to top management or as a hands-on mentor for forefront representatives. For each engagement, we collect a group with the most suitable experience and ability.No matter the challenge, we concentrate on delivering functional and persevering results, and preparing our customers to develop and lead. We join forces with customers to place suggestions into practice. Our research specialist work straightforwardly with customers over long stretches to create workforce aptitudes, drive operational change, and apply new working strategies.Designation:Global Sales ManagerE-mail: sales@credenceresearch.comPh: 1-800-361-8290Credence Research