 
News By Tag
* Mba Institute
* MBA faculty
* MBA Career
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bhubaneswar
  Orissa
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Birla Global University's Flagship MBA has the best placement and internships record in Easter India

The flagship MBA course from Birla Global University comes with the record for the best internships and placements in entire Eastern India.
 
 
logo
logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mba Institute
* MBA faculty
* MBA Career

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India

Subject:
* Mergers

BHUBANESWAR, India - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Birla Global University, the erstwhile BIMTECH BBSR, is a private University in the state of Odisha that was established after the passing of The Birla Global University Bill 2015 by the Odisha Legislative Assembly following a nod from the Governor on 5th February.

The university offers students a full-time 2-year MBA program that is closely conducted with the corporate industry. The self-financed institution offers the course divided into six trimesters, and a specialization is offered from the third trimester in HR and operations, finance and marketing.

The aim of this course is to nurture and unveil the leadership qualities of students through short-term projects, workshops and summer internship. Time management, which is an important aspect of the corporate world, is one of the biggest highlights of the program. The course includes special industrial visits, and guest lectures, that can assist students in understanding varied aspects of the corporate world.

The course offered by this university includes capstone certification course, six-sigma certification course, regular interaction with industry stalwarts and activity-based self-learning programs. This flagship course from Birla Global University has record for the best internships and placements in entire Eastern India.

Despite a limited number of seats, the University has thousands of applications from all over India. It shows the kind of demand that its 2-year MBA program is receiving.

About Birla Global University

Birla Global University is an academic institution set up by the Birla Academy of Art and Culture (BAAC), Kolkata, which aims to set high academic standards and provide students with academic programs that are conducted in close relation with the corporate industry.

For more details and further enquiries, please visit http://www.bgu.ac.in/MBA-Course .

Contact Information

Birla Global University

IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna

Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA

Tel no: 0674 – 7103001-10,

Fax no: 0674 – 7103002

Email id: enquiry@bgu.ac.in.

Contact
KM Pandey
***@bgu.ac.in
End
Source:Birla Global University
Email:***@bgu.ac.in
Tags:Mba Institute, MBA faculty, MBA Career
Industry:Education
Location:Bhubaneswar - Orissa - India
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Educational Institute News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share