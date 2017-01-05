News By Tag
Birla Global University's Flagship MBA has the best placement and internships record in Easter India
The flagship MBA course from Birla Global University comes with the record for the best internships and placements in entire Eastern India.
The university offers students a full-time 2-year MBA program that is closely conducted with the corporate industry. The self-financed institution offers the course divided into six trimesters, and a specialization is offered from the third trimester in HR and operations, finance and marketing.
The aim of this course is to nurture and unveil the leadership qualities of students through short-term projects, workshops and summer internship. Time management, which is an important aspect of the corporate world, is one of the biggest highlights of the program. The course includes special industrial visits, and guest lectures, that can assist students in understanding varied aspects of the corporate world.
The course offered by this university includes capstone certification course, six-sigma certification course, regular interaction with industry stalwarts and activity-based self-learning programs. This flagship course from Birla Global University has record for the best internships and placements in entire Eastern India.
Despite a limited number of seats, the University has thousands of applications from all over India. It shows the kind of demand that its 2-year MBA program is receiving.
About Birla Global University
Birla Global University is an academic institution set up by the Birla Academy of Art and Culture (BAAC), Kolkata, which aims to set high academic standards and provide students with academic programs that are conducted in close relation with the corporate industry.
For more details and further enquiries, please visit http://www.bgu.ac.in/
Contact Information
Birla Global University
IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA
Tel no: 0674 – 7103001-10,
Fax no: 0674 – 7103002
Email id: enquiry@bgu.ac.in.
Contact
KM Pandey
***@bgu.ac.in
