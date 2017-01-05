 
Demand for Enhanced Security in Large Enterprises Driving the Global Cloud IAM Market

 
 
Listed Under

ALBANY, N.Y. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- At present, the integration of IAM with the cloud service is gaining remarkable popularity globally. Research analysts have stated that due to its low cost and enhanced security, the market will also acquire a significant growth in the coming years. The global market discussion of Cloud IAM market can be found in a new report added to the vast portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). "Global Cloud IAM Market Research Report 2017" provides in-depth knowledge of the global market by highlighting some of the key regions such as Europe, North America, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India. For each segment, the consumption, production, supply and market share and growth rate are analyzed to provide a clear understanding of the global cloud IAM market during the forecast period of 2011 to 2021.

Initially, the report discusses the overview of the market. This section also encapsulates the market segmentation, definition and scope of cloud IAM. Identify and Access Management can be defined as a security framework that only enables the right individuals to securely access the right resources at the right time. Cloud IAM is an approach to rebuilding the traditional IT security environment by offering IAM solutions over the cloud. Several enterprises usually used on-premises IAM software to manage identity and access policies. But at present, companies fill more cloud services to their environments, the setup of managing identities is getting more complex. Thus, adopting cloud-based IAM solution becomes a logical step. Diverse technological environments, strict regulatory compliances, growing number of cyber-attacks are driving the need for IAM services for information security.

Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry...

In the next section, the study presents a detailed segmentation of the global market. The market has been classified on the basis of types and application. By types it covers the following services:

• Access Management
• Directory Services
• Single Sign-On
• User Provisioning
• Audit Compliance and Governance Management
• Password Management

On the other hand, by applications it includes small & medium businesses as well as large enterprises. Among these, the demand of cloud-based SSO is another key factor encouraging the expansive adoption of the cloud IAM among enterprises. The major reason for this demand is that single sign-on gives access to all the applications using just one set of credentials.

The global IAM market is highly competitive with the presence of several vendors. Companies offer high-performance cloud IAM solutions to provide increased security at reduced costs. Some of the key vendors in the market are listed below:

• CA Technologies
• Dell Inc.
• IBM Corporation
• Intel Corporation
• Ping Identity Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• Okta
• Sailpoint Technologies Inc.
• EMC Corporation
• Onelogin Inc.
• Centrify Corporation

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-cloud-iam-...

The report also provides important information about the players which can prove helpful for the readers.

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/) (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel : +1-518-621-2074
Email : press@marketresearchhub.com
Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub
