Demand for Enhanced Security in Large Enterprises Driving the Global Cloud IAM Market

At present, the integration of IAM with the cloud service is gaining remarkable popularity globally. Research analysts have stated that due to its low cost and enhanced security, the market will also acquire a significant growth in the coming years. The global market discussion of Cloud IAM market can be found in a new report added to the vast portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). "GlobalResearch Report 2017" provides in-depth knowledge of the global market by highlighting some of the key regions such as Europe, North America, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and India. For each segment, the consumption, production, supply and market share and growth rate are analyzed to provide a clear understanding of the global cloud IAM market during the forecast period of 2011 to 2021.Initially, the report discusses the overview of the market. This section also encapsulates the market segmentation, definition and scope of cloud IAM. Identify and Access Management can be defined as a security framework that only enables the right individuals to securely access the right resources at the right time. Cloud IAM is an approach to rebuilding the traditional IT security environment by offering IAM solutions over the cloud. Several enterprises usually used on-premises IAM software to manage identity and access policies. But at present, companies fill more cloud services to their environments, the setup of managing identities is getting more complex. Thus, adopting cloud-based IAM solution becomes a logical step. Diverse technological environments, strict regulatory compliances, growing number of cyber-attacks are driving the need for IAM services for information security.In the next section, the study presents a detailed segmentation of the global market. The market has been classified on the basis of types and application. By types it covers the following services:• Access Management• Directory Services• Single Sign-On• User Provisioning• Audit Compliance and Governance Management• Password ManagementOn the other hand, by applications it includes small & medium businesses as well as large enterprises. Among these, the demand of cloud-based SSO is another key factor encouraging the expansive adoption of the cloud IAM among enterprises. The major reason for this demand is that single sign-on gives access to all the applications using just one set of credentials.The global IAM market is highly competitive with the presence of several vendors. Companies offer high-performance cloud IAM solutions to provide increased security at reduced costs. Some of the key vendors in the market are listed below:• CA Technologies• Dell Inc.• IBM Corporation• Intel Corporation• Ping Identity Corporation• Microsoft Corporation• Okta• Sailpoint Technologies Inc.• EMC Corporation• Onelogin Inc.• Centrify Corporation