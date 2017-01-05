News By Tag
How to enable yahoo two step verification
This Two-step verification will only trigger you once on one device when you first time use your device or if you've recently cleared your browser's cache from your device after this it will work in case you lose your mobile phone. If you are using any third party applications like iOS Mail, Android Mail, and Outlook, then this verification mode will not work with these devices.Here in this piece of write up you will get complete steps on the complete process follow the steps to turn on or off the yahoo two step verification:
Steps to turn two-step verification on or off
· First of all sign in to your Yahoo Account info page.
· After this tap on Account security settings.
· Now in the "Two-step verification,"
· Type your mobile number.
· To enable or turn on your two-step verification process, you need to confirm your mobile phone number.
· Tap on the option of send SMS to receive a text message or you can also get a call to get the code.
· Type verification code and Verify.
· In order to turn off or disable this two step verification you can tap on the On/Off icon.
· By disabling the two-step verification, you'll no longer get notifications.
· If you are using some third-party apps then they will not work with two-step verification, and you need to use a "App Password" to connect with Yahoo.
In case you face any sort of difficulty in using the two-step verification process then you can simply get connected to a third party tech support providing company and get assured solutions from the tech experts. You can also dial a toll-free yahoo customer support number and get assured solutions accordingly to fix the issue.
