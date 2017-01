Top Indian Fashion Designer Ritu Kumar to Showcase Bridal Wear at The Ajman Palace Hotel

Celebrated Indian designer Ritu Kumar will present select items from her latest bridal collection

Ritu Kumar-01

Contact

Marketing Pro Junction

+971506975146

pressrelease@ mpj-pr.com Marketing Pro Junction+971506975146

End

-- Celebrated Indian designer Ritu Kumar will present select items from her latest bridal collection at the Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair on 12th January, 2017. This bridal extravaganza, organized in association with The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), is co-sponsored by Ajman Bank and 2XL Furniture & Home Decor.True to Ritu Kumar aesthetics, the bridal line this season is inspired by traditional zardozi embroidery and kanjeevarams incorporated with contemporary designs and motifs in a range of saris, suits and lehngas. Made for the modern brides, the lehengas are a perfect blend of modern style with traditional sensibilities keeping in mind the comfort and versatility of the wearer. Equally stunning are the sarees and suits from the range available in a choice of fabrics such as net, chiffon, lace and georgette. Elegance of the garments is enhanced by the use of lace and gota patti work for the borders and dupattas with a hint of traditional karigari and embroideries.In addition to classic bridal wear, visitors to the show will be able to see a selection of party wear from LABEL Ritu Kumar that is all about Vintage Glamour with a modern spirit. On offer this season are a fabulous choice of elegant and timeless garments that fuse flirtiness and fun with sophistication. Ritu Kumar's new party perfect collection mixes clean silhouettes, with bright prints and embellishments to make every woman look gorgeous no matter what the occasion. The collection comprises varied styles for formal eveningwear, ranging from long dresses, vintage skirts, embellished bold crop tops to midis rendered in warm winter shades of ecru, warm pinks and the classic black.Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH, said: "Ritu Kumar is India's top most designer who has been patronized by international style icons and top Bollywood celebrities for over five decades and we are extremely proud to showcase her collection at the Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair."Being an anthropologist and a musuelogist, Ritu Kumar has been a foremost ambassador of the age-old Indian fabrics and crafts. Therefore her collections reflect the era of the ruling dynasties of India whereby she shares the spirit of the spinners, weavers, dyers, printers and embroiderers. She is inspired by the patronage given to these craftsmen by the erstwhile royalty that in turn fashioned the costumes of the Maharajas, Ranis and Nawabs. Some of the fabrics used in the era were the much acclaimed delicate muslin from Dacca, fine silk brocades from Varanasi, complex woollen weaves from Kashmir, intricate gold embroideries from Lahore and all of this comes together beautifully in her work.To get FREE passes for Ritu Kumar Fashion Show at The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair please call +97 150 6975146 or email h.bakht@mpj-pr.comRitu Kumar store locations in Dubai• Level 1, BurJuman Centre: Tel: +971 4 352 4768• Level 1, Dubai Festival City Mall: Tel +971 4 258 8118About Ritu KumarEstablished in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana. Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.For more information visit www.ritukumar.comAbout The Ajman Palace HotelThe Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport. Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility. A magical experience awaits you here.For more information about the hotel please visit http://www.TheAjmanPalace.com or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/ subscribenow For media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.comhttp://www.mpj-pr.com