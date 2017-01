Australian company, Mumsy & Bub, Launches their Official Website

Canberra, Australia - A new Australian-based motherhood and parenting brand "Mumsy & Bub" announces its launch this coming Friday in hopes to inspire mothers to embrace motherhood - the ups and downs, and in-betweens.

-- Motherhood - a word with so much meaning and has been a favorite topic for discussion the world over, from previous times until today. However, no one would truly understand motherhood than a mother herself. That's what Katya Bowd, mother of two, came to realize after giving birth to her first child.she said. "she adds.Katya and her husband Matt spent one afternoon talking about random things including them being parents. It wasn't that they were rookies to parenting, nor they were experts, but they delved into various ideas that will make the experience a whole lot easier whilst balancing priorities such as career, personal growth, and family; hence, Mumsy & Bub was born.Mumsy & Bub realizes that having a family is a serious business, something that calls for a lot of learning and complete dedication. Which is why the company aims to provide valuable insights about different aspects associated with motherhood and parenting.Among the things the company wishes to tackle about is home organization, as Katya puts it, "a home is supposed to be a haven for people, but seems like it's also a place where clutter tends to dwell. Our homes attract trash like magnets to metals. I want to counter that as well as help others conquer it too."In addition, Mumsy & Bub will feature additional topics about health and beauty, recipes, baby essentials, as well as providing planning tools in the not-so-distant future. "We aim to help mothers balance priorities, make a record of the crucial aspects of being a parent, keep track of the first few years of a child's life. I personally like to encourage fellow mums to contribute meaningful insights, to create, and to inspire other mothers to embrace motherhood and parenting with open arms," she concludes.There are lots in store for Mumsy & Bub aside from their launch this Friday. For many, it could be an awkward date, but for her, today is just like any other day to welcome something new. By mid this year, Mumsy & Bub is also aiming to launch their planning essentials line.Mothers will constantly have their worries, their own share of rain, and their sunshine too. Like Katya who learned that motherhood is a mixture of everything and allowed her curiosity, intuitiveness, and love for learning, led to surprises and inspiration - Mumsy & Bub hopes to do just so with other mothers.For more information about Mumsy & Bub, you can visit their site on their launch date on the 13th of January 2017 at http://www.mumsyandbub.com or email them at info@mumsyandbub.com